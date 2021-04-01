PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS Venice 2021 Match – April 1st, 2021

Padova will take on Lonigo in the 16th match of the ECS Venice 2021 tournament.

Padova have had a disastrous campaign in the ECS so far, winning just once in five games. That win came against Royal Cricket Padova. Padova were recently beaten by Lonigo by five runs and would look to exact revenge.

Lonigo, meanwhile, have played only two ECS games so far. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before succumbing to Royal Cricket Padova.

ECS Venice: Squads to choose from

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk), Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Anton Costa, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando.

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh.

Predicted Playing 11s

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk).

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Padova vs Lonigo, Match 16.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Date and Time: 1st April, 2021l 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is conducive to batting, and high scores are common. It is more helpful to the pacers than the spinners. The average first-innings score at this venue is 102 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS Venice

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Singh, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, G Kundlas, N Arachchige, S Singh, R Adia, R Singh, A Handun, S Hussain.

Captain: N Arachchige. Vice-Captain: D Kosala.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Rodrigo, H Singh, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, G Kundlas, N Arachchige, S Singh, R Singh, A Handun, S Hussain.

Captain: R Singh. Vice-Captain: C Fernando.