PAD vs LU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 12

Padova CC (PAD) will take on Lucca United (LU) in the 12th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.
Lucca United didn't have a great start to the tournament, having lost their first match against the Cricket Stars by 96 runs. Similarly, Padova CC lost their first match to Bologna Cricket Club by 16 runs.
Both teams will aim to make a comeback in the tournament, but Padova CC are a relatively better team. Padova CC are expected to win the match.
PAD vs LU Probable Playing XI
PAD Playing XI
Nishaermal Fernando (wk), Pidusha Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (c), Tharuka Rodrigo, Pathirage Sadev, Ranga Liyana, Kumara Lakmal, Ramesh De Silva, Radika Suren, Tharindu Akalanka
LU Playing XI
Amjad Shavez (wk), Zaryad Arshad, Habibur Rahman, Tamoor Abbas, Naeem Shahzad, Karamat Ullah, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Majid Ali, Safyan Bashir, Aman Ullah
Match Details
PAD vs LU, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 12
Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batsmen should be able to score a lot of runs. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match. Bowlers might get some assistance with the new ball.
The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.
PAD vs LU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
N Fernando, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. P Sadev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Batters
K Ullah and Z Arshad are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Liyana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.
All-rounders
K Lakmal and P Fernando are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Fernando smashed 37 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Bologna Cricket Club.
Bowlers
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sameera and T Rodrigo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Sabir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
Top players to pick in PAD vs LU Dream11 prediction team
K Lakmal (PAD)
P Fernando (PAD)
S Malik (LU)
Padova CC vs Lucca United: Important stats for Dream11 team
S Sabir - 10 runs and one wicket
P Fernando - 37 runs and two wickets
K Lakmal - 10 runs and two wickets
Padova CC vs Lucca United Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)
Fantasy suggestion #1: N Fernando, P Sadev, K Ullah, Z Arshad, R Liyana, K Lakmal, P Fernando, S Malik, S Sabir, T Rodrigo, N Sameera
Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: K Lakmal
Fantasy suggestion #2: N Fernando, P Sadev, K Ullah, Z Arshad, K Nissanka, K Lakmal, P Fernando, S Malik, S Sabir, T Rodrigo, A Hassan
Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: K Ullah