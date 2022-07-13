PAD vs LU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 12

Padova CC (PAD) will take on Lucca United (LU) in the 12th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Lucca United didn't have a great start to the tournament, having lost their first match against the Cricket Stars by 96 runs. Similarly, Padova CC lost their first match to Bologna Cricket Club by 16 runs.

Both teams will aim to make a comeback in the tournament, but Padova CC are a relatively better team. Padova CC are expected to win the match.

PAD vs LU Probable Playing XI

PAD Playing XI

Nishaermal Fernando (wk), Pidusha Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (c), Tharuka Rodrigo, Pathirage Sadev, Ranga Liyana, Kumara Lakmal, Ramesh De Silva, Radika Suren, Tharindu Akalanka

LU Playing XI

Amjad Shavez (wk), Zaryad Arshad, Habibur Rahman, Tamoor Abbas, Naeem Shahzad, Karamat Ullah, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Majid Ali, Safyan Bashir, Aman Ullah

Match Details

PAD vs LU, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 12

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batsmen should be able to score a lot of runs. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match. Bowlers might get some assistance with the new ball.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

PAD vs LU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Fernando, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. P Sadev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Ullah and Z Arshad are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Liyana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Lakmal and P Fernando are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Fernando smashed 37 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Bologna Cricket Club.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sameera and T Rodrigo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Sabir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PAD vs LU Dream11 prediction team

K Lakmal (PAD)

P Fernando (PAD)

S Malik (LU)

Padova CC vs Lucca United: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Sabir - 10 runs and one wicket

P Fernando - 37 runs and two wickets

K Lakmal - 10 runs and two wickets

Padova CC vs Lucca United Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Fernando, P Sadev, K Ullah, Z Arshad, R Liyana, K Lakmal, P Fernando, S Malik, S Sabir, T Rodrigo, N Sameera

Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: K Lakmal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Fernando, P Sadev, K Ullah, Z Arshad, K Nissanka, K Lakmal, P Fernando, S Malik, S Sabir, T Rodrigo, A Hassan

Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: K Ullah

