PAD vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Venice Match - April 2nd, 2021

Padova will take on Royal Cricket Padova in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Venice on Friday.
Padova have had a disastrous ECS T10 Venice campaign so far, winning just one of their six matches, with their sole victory coming against Royal Cricket Padova. Padova, who were beaten by Trentino Aquilo in their last outing, would want to secure another win over Royal Cricket Padova.
Royal Cricket Padova, meanwhile, have also endured a shambolic ECS T10 Venice campaign. They’ve also won just once in six matches and that victory came against Lonigo.
Squads to choose from:
Padova
Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk), Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Anton Costa, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando
Royal Cricket Padova
Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe(c), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Shashindra Witharanage, Sandun Vidanalage, Tushara Arachchige, Gasbaduge Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyanselage, Katunayakage Perera, Loku Silva, Anoman Andradege, Malwanage Fernando, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu, Angelo Andradege, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Thudugoda Rangajeewa, Weerahennadige Fernando, Indika Fernando, Nishan Archchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lahiru Thommage
Predicted Playing XIs
Padova
Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk)
Royal Cricket Padova
Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe(c), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana
Match Details
Match: Padova vs Royal Cricket Padova, Match 19
Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice
Date and Time: 2nd April, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.
ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PAD vs RCP)PAD vs RCP Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Venice
Fantasy Suggestion #1: MTN Rodrigo, V Veerasingha, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, S Fernando, N Arachchige, D Fernando, N Kumarasinghe, A Handun, R D Silva
Captain: S Fernando. Vice-captain: N Arachchige
Fantasy Suggestion #2: MTN Rodrigo, T Rodrigo, V Veerasingha, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, S Fernando, N Arachchige, N Kumarasinghe, A Handun, R D Silva
Captain: V Veerasingha. Vice-aptain: D Kosala