PAD vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Venice Match - April 2nd, 2021

Padova will take on Royal Cricket Padova in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Venice on Friday.

Padova have had a disastrous ECS T10 Venice campaign so far, winning just one of their six matches, with their sole victory coming against Royal Cricket Padova. Padova, who were beaten by Trentino Aquilo in their last outing, would want to secure another win over Royal Cricket Padova.

Royal Cricket Padova, meanwhile, have also endured a shambolic ECS T10 Venice campaign. They’ve also won just once in six matches and that victory came against Lonigo.

Squads to choose from:

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk), Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Anton Costa, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando

Royal Cricket Padova

Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe(c), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Shashindra Witharanage, Sandun Vidanalage, Tushara Arachchige, Gasbaduge Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyanselage, Katunayakage Perera, Loku Silva, Anoman Andradege, Malwanage Fernando, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu, Angelo Andradege, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Thudugoda Rangajeewa, Weerahennadige Fernando, Indika Fernando, Nishan Archchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lahiru Thommage

Predicted Playing XIs

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (c), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk)

Royal Cricket Padova

Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe(c), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana

Match Details

Match: Padova vs Royal Cricket Padova, Match 19

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Date and Time: 2nd April, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PAD vs RCP)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MTN Rodrigo, V Veerasingha, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, S Fernando, N Arachchige, D Fernando, N Kumarasinghe, A Handun, R D Silva

Captain: S Fernando. Vice-captain: N Arachchige

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MTN Rodrigo, T Rodrigo, V Veerasingha, D Kosala, C Fernando, S Kodikara, S Fernando, N Arachchige, N Kumarasinghe, A Handun, R D Silva

Captain: V Veerasingha. Vice-aptain: D Kosala