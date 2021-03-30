PAD vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 match - March 30th, 2021

In the seventh match of ECS T10 Venice, Padova will take on Trentino Aquila at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Padova have started the tournament on a low, losing both their encounters on the opening day of the tournament. In the first game, they faced defeat at the hands of Venezia by 10 wickets and the second game saw them lose to the same opponent by eight wickets.

Trentino Aquila, on the other hand, started the tournament with a win against Royal Cricket Padova but went on to lose their second encounter against the same opponent. The team put up some exceptional batting performances..

Squads to choose from

Padova

Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo

Trentino Aquila

Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Padova

Cresley Fernando, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera (c), Salinda Kodikara, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Tharuka Rodrigo (wk), Sampath Ungamannadige, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Damith Kosala

Trentino Aquila

Ali Saqib Arshad(c), Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq(wk), Hamza Mohammad, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Hussain Tahir, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

Match Details

Match: Padova vs Trentino Aquila, Match 7

Date: March 30, 5.00 PM

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be slightly on the slower side, and the ball will not come on too well. The pacers have enjoyed considerable success at this venue with ample help on offer.

Both teams will look to bat first and put a competitive total on the board, with anything over 100 being par.

PAD vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAD vs TRA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ashiq, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Hussain Tahir, Salinda Kodikara, Muhammad Arslan, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Sadaqat Ali, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asghar, Akash Handun

Captain: Atif Saleem Raza, vice-captain: Nuwan Sameera Arachchige

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tharuka Rodrigo, Cresley Fernando, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Hussain Tahir, Muhammad Arslan, Prabath Marasingha, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Sadaqat Ali, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad

Captain: Ali Saqib Arshad, vice-captain: Cresley Fernando