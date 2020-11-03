On the last day of Group A matches, an inconsistent Padova Cricket Club run into a rampant Royal Parma Cricket Club in the 9th game of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020.

Royal Parma Cricket Club are sitting pretty at the top of the table, while Padova Cricket Club are fourth and need to win both their games to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Padova Cricket Club have had an interesting tournament so far. They lost both their games against Royal Roma Cricket Club, but won both their games against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club. They would want to have some consistency. However, beating the top-ranked team would be a stiff ask.

Royal Parma Cricket Club have been absolutely dominant throughout this competition so far, and have won every game by a huge margin. They’ve racked up 140+ every time they have batted first (three times), and the only time they chased, they got to 100 with ease. Their bowling has come together nicely as well.

Hence, it’s going to be hard for Padova Cricket Club to stop Royal Parma Cricket Club, who have already qualified for the semi-finals and look set to finish at the top.

Squads to choose from

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Padova Cricket Club: Rishan Kavinda, Damith Kosala (wk), Nuwan Sameera (c), Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Ghulam Abbas, Nishendra Rodrigo

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sheraz Afzal, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat

Match Details

Match: Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club

Date: November 4th 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The batsmen have made merry at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome. The average score batting first is about 122, and in fact, the lowest score batting first is 90. Not a lot is expected to change, and we may be in for a high-scoring game.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for PCC vs RPCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishan Kavinda, Mehmoor Javed, Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Hardeep Singh, Nuwan Sameera, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Ramesh Silva, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Nuwan Sameera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Ghulam Abbas, Hardeep Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Ghulam Abbas