Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 6 – Nov 3, 2020

In the second game on the second day of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome 2020 tournament, Padova Cricket Club square off against Royal Roma Cricket Club. Ahead of the sixth game of the ECS tournament, both teams have had one win and one loss on the first day of the competition and will be looking to continue their momentum.

Padova Cricket Club suffered a massive loss in their tournament opener against Royal Roma Cricket Club, after being restricted to just 72 runs while chasing a target of 145. However, they bounced back really well in their next ECS game. Despite scoring 90 runs on a good batting track, they defended that total against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club.

Royal Roma Cricket Club, on the other hand, started off their ECS Rome campaign with a flourish by beating their upcoming opponents Padova Cricket Club by a massive margin of 72 runs.

Their rousing start, however, was brought to a halt by Royal Parma Cricket Club when the latter comfortably chased down a 100-run target. Nevertheless, Royal Roma have played some good cricket in the ECS tournament and will be confident of bouncing back with a win.

Squads to choose from:

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo.

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar

Predicted Playing-XIs

Padova Cricket Club: Rishan Kavinda, Nuwan Sameera (c), Damith Kosala, Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Radika Suren, Ghulam Abbas, Dimuthu Kalman, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sujan Fernando (wk).

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Hassan Mubashar, Shoiab Awan, Shoiab Awan, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh (c), Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood.

Match Details

Match: Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club

Date: November 3rd 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome in the ECS has been a very good one to bat on. In each of the four games on the first day of the tournament, the teams batting first scored more than 90 runs. Considering the same, we could be in for another high-scoring ECS game, with the winning score likely to be in excess of 100 runs.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for PCC vs RRCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Damith Kosala, Hassan Mubashar, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nuwan Sameera, Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan, Ramesh Silva.

Captain: Muneeb Niazi. Vice-captain: Nuwan Sameera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Damith Kosala, Hassan Mubashar, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Muneeb Niazi, Nuwan Sameera, Akash Handun, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Ramesh Silva.

Captain: Muneeb Niazi. Vice-captain: Ghulam Abbas.