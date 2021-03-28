PAD vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - March 29, 2021

In game number three of the ECS T10 Venice 2021, Padova will take on Venezia at the Venezia Cricket Ground. It will be the second game for both teams, who faced each other in the tournament opener.

Padova didn’t have a great time at the ECS T10 Rome November 2020 tournament. They won just two out of their six group stage encounters and finished third in Group A.

On the other hand, Venezia were superb in the group stages. They won five out of their six games, with most of those being convincing victories. However, Venezia faltered in the semi-final as they failed to defend 140.

Squads to choose from

Padova: Anton Costa, Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Nishendra Rodrigo, Cresley Fernando, Ranil Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Prabath Marasingha, Sampath Ungamannadige, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Tharuka Rodrigo

Venezia: Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Padova: Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera (c), Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Nishendra Rodrigo, Salinda Kodikara, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk), Asad Ali, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Ramesh Silva

Venezia: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam (wk), Nishantha N Fernando D, Kamrul Haque, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan

Match Details

Match: Padova vs Venezia

Date & Time: March 29th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Venezia Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen. In the ECS T10 Rome on November 2020, teams racked up big scores regularly. A score of around 110-115 could be par at the venue. While 16 games were won by teams batting first, 11 matches were won by chasing teams in ECS T10 Rome.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PAD vs VEN)

Dream11 Team for Padova vs Venezia - ECS T10 Venice 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sojun Islam, Rajib Miah, Nazmul Haque, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Hosan Ahmed, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Ghulam Abbas, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Akash Handun

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Ghulam Abbas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sojun Islam, Rajib Miah, Nazmul Haque, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Ghulam Abbas, Ranil Fernando, Shagar Choquder, Kamrul Haque, Akash Handun

Captain: Miah Alamin. Vice-captain: Akash Handun