PAE vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 23

PAK Eagles (PAE) will take on Active (ACT) in the 23rd game of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday.

Both teams have played two games apiece, winning one. The Eagles lost their first clash against Sticky Wicket before beating MR KB Putrajaya in their next game. Meanwhile, Active won their first game against MR KB Putrajaya before losing to Sticky Wicket.

PAE vs ACT Probable Playing XIs

PAK Eagles

Devin Harendra Sehar (wk), Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Akbar Ali, Talha Rafiq, Arif Ullah, Muhammad Younis-I, Fitri Sham, Shakti Singh, Majeed Khan, Farrukh Sheraz.

Active

Syed Zafar-Mehdi (wk), Syed Omar Hatmi (c), Raj Kumar Rajendran, Salman Zhari, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Jahan Zaib, Hussain Nithar, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Jayasankar Sharma.

Match Details

Match: PAE vs ACT.

Date and Time: August 7, 2022; 7 AM IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for pacers, and spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

Today’s PAE vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Zafar-Mehdi is in good form with the bat, accumulating 67 runs in two innings so far.

Batters

Fitri Sham hasn't fired with the bat but has taken three wickets at an economy of 4.31.

All-rounders

Rizwan Haider is in magnificent form with the ball. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.17. He can also be handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Jayasankar Sharma has played only one game in this competition but has taken four wickets already.

Five best players to pick in PAE vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Rizwan Haider (PAE): 208 points

Jayasankar Sharma (ACT): 180 points

Dilawar Abbas (ACT): 145 points

Fitri Sham (PAE): 131 points

Syed Zafar-Mehdi (ACT): 107 points.

Key stats for PAE vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Rizwan Haider: 4 wickets

Jayasankar Sharma: 4 wickets

Dilawar Abbas: 4 wickets

Fitri Sham: 3 wickets

Syed Zafar-Mehdi: 67 runs.

PAE vs ACT Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for PAK Eagles vs Active - MCA T20 Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Fitri Sham, Syed Omar Hatmi, Muhammad Younis-I, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Salman Farooq, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Farrukh Sheraz, Jayasankar Sharma.

Captain: Rizwan Haider. Vice-captain: Dilawar Abbas.

. Dream11 Team for PAK Eagles vs Active - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Talha Rafiq, Syed Zafar-Mehdi, Fitri Sham, Syed Omar Hatmi, Muhammad Younis-I, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Dilawar Abbas, Shakti Singh, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Jayasankar Sharma.

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Syed Zafar-Mehdi.

