PAE vs STW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 3

PAK Eagles (PAE) will take on Sticky Wicket (STW) in the third match of the MCA T20 Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Sunday.

Both PAK Eagles and Sticky Wicket will be playing their opening match of the campaign against each other. Akbar-Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Ahmad Faiz, and Muhammad Irfan are the most important players from the PAK Eagles camp.

Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Saifullah Malik, and Neville will be key from the Sticky Wicket squad.

PAE vs STW Probable Playing 11 Today

PAE XI

Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Irfan, Talha Rafiq, Ibrahim Zahid, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Rizwan Haider, Arif Ullah, Fitri Sham, Anwar Rahman, Shakti Singh-I

STW XI

Saifullah Malik, Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon, Adrian Burton, Roshan Senna Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Shankar Satish, Syed Aziz, Aimal Khan, Neville Liyanage, Yoosuf Azyan Farhat, Sharveen Surendran

Match Details

PAE vs STW, MCA T20 Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th May, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are expected at this venue as the batters will find a good purchase.

Today’s PAE vs STW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Singh Sekhon is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly.

Batters

A. Faiz has been in brilliant form and will be leading his side’s batting unit. He has scored 180 runs in the last five games.

All-rounders

A. Khan is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the very top of his game in this competition. He has taken five wickets in his last seven games and should be the first captaincy pick for your PAE vs STW Dream11 fantasy team.

A. Ullah is a potential game-changer and has shown a lot of consistency so far. He has scored 120 runs and has also gathered 14 wickets.

Bowlers

F. Sham will be the key with the ball. He has picked up 23 wickets in his last 25 T20s and has also added 66 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAE vs STW Dream11 prediction team

A. Khan (STW)

A. Ullah (PAE)

A. Faiz (PAE)

R. Haider (PAE)

S. Aziz (STW)

Important stats for PAE vs STW Dream11 prediction team

A. Khan: Five wickets in seven games

A. Ullah: 120 runs and 14 wickets

A. Faiz: 180 runs in five games

R. Haider: 17 wickets in 13 games

S. Aziz: 284 runs and 12 wickets in 13 games

PAE vs STW Dream11 Prediction Today

PAE vs STW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H. Singh Sekhon, A. Faiz, R. Haider, S. Malik, A. Khan, A. Ullah, S. Aziz, F. Sham, N. Liyanage, S. Singh, S. Surendran

Captain: A. Khan, Vice-Captain: A. Ullah

PAE vs STW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H. Singh Sekhon, D.H. Sehar, A. Faiz, R. Haider, S. Malik, A. Khan, A. Ullah, S. Aziz, F. Sham, N. Liyanage, S. Surendran

Captain: S. Aziz, Vice-Captain: A. Faiz

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee