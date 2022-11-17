PAG vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1 2022, Match 38

Pacific Group (PAG) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 38th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs COL Dream11 prediction.

Pacific Group haven't had a great run in the tournament so far. They have a win-loss record of 1-4 and are languishing at the bottom of Group B. Colatta Chocolates have been inconsistent in the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022. They are third in the standings with three wins and four losses.

PAG vs COL Match Details, Dubai D10 Division 1 2022

The 38th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 between Pacific Group and Colatta Chocolates will be played on November 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs COL, Match 38, Dubai D10 Division 1 2022

Date & Time: November 17th 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

PAG vs COL Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here. Sides batting first have won more games at the venue than chasing teams.

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams bowling first: 15

PAG vs COL Form Guide (Dubai D10 Division 1 2022)

Pacific Group: L, L, L, W, L

Colatta Chocolates: L, L, W, L, W

PAG vs COL Probable Playing 11 today

Pacific Group team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pacific Group Probable Playing XI: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mayank Chowdary, Fahad Nawaz, Adeel Malik-l, Rashid Habib Ullah, Mujahid Amin, Mudassir Ghulam, Irfan Ullah-I, Himyat Ullah.

Colatta Chocolates team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Shakkeer Hydru (wk), Renjith Mani, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Shamzu, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shinto George, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Intizar Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Saifullah Noor.

Today’s PAG vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hamdan Tahir (4 matches, 34 runs)

Hamdan Tahir can make decent contributions with the bat, having mustered 34 runs in four outings. He is also good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Junaid Shamzu (7 matches, 115 runs, 5 wickets)

Junaid Shamzu has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 185.48 in addition to taking five wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (7 matches, 9 wickets)

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan has been in top form with the ball. He has returned with nine wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 9.23 and a bowling strike rate of 8.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Mudassir Ghulam (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Mudassir Ghulam has been among the wickets in the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022. He has taken six wickets from five encounters at a bowling strike rate of 8.0.

PAG vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Renjith Mani (7 matches, 125 runs, 7 wickets)

Renjith Mani has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 140.45 and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Fayyaz Ahmed (5 matches, 91 runs)

Fayyaz Ahmed seems to be in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 91 runs at a strike rate of 171.70 with the help of eight fours and six sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAG vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Renjith Mani 125 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Fayyaz Ahmed 91 runs in 5 matches Junaid Shamzu 115 runs & 5 wickets in 7 matches Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan 9 wickets in 7 matches Mudassir Ghulam 6 wickets in 5 matches

PAG vs COL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. The likes of Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamzu, and Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan could be the ones to watch out for in the PAG vs COL game.

PAG vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAG vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Renjith Mani (c), Junaid Shamzu, Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed (vc)

All-rounders: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Adeel Malik-l

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Mujahid Amin, Mudassir Ghulam

PAG vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAG vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamzu, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (c), Intizar Ali, Adeel Malik-l

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Mudassir Ghulam (vc), Himyat Ullah

