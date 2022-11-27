PAG vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 44

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the 44th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at PAG vs DDD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Pacific Group have won five of their last six matches. Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches.

Dubai Dare Devils will give it their all to win the match, but Pacific Group are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAG vs DDD Match Details

The 44th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 27 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs DDD, Match 44

Date and Time: 27th November 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rajkot Thunder and Ajman Heroes, where a total of 306 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

PAG vs DDD Form Guide

PAG - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

DDD - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

PAG vs DDD Probable Playing XI

PAG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mujahid Amin (c), Rahul Soni (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fahad Nawaz, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akif, Irfan Ullah, Himyat Ullah, Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon

DDD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Haroon Ghaus, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Akshay Jotin, Mohamed Hanif Saipillai, Punya Mehra (c), Ali Gohar, Ashish Sharma, Shazaib Khan, Muhammad Farhan, Charith Nirmal

PAG vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Soni (5 matches, 209 runs)

R Soni is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. Z Abid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Abhay Jotin (4 matches, 110 runs)

H Ghaus and Abhay Jotin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Fayyaz Ahmed has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Nirmal (5 matches, 50 runs, 8 wickets)

A Mohammed and C Nirmal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Janardhanan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Raghav (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Akifullah and M Raghav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mudassir is another good pick for today's match.

PAG vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

C Nirmal

C Nirmal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 50 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last five matches.

A Mohammed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Mohammed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 171 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAG vs DDD, Match 44

A Mohammed 171 runs 269 points C Nirmal 50 runs and 8 wickets 300 points M Raghav 6 wickets 198 points R Soni 209 runs 356 points Fayyaz Ahmed 148 runs 279 points

Pacific Group vs Dubai Dare Devils Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Soni

Batters: Abhay Jotin, H Ghaus, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: A Mohammed, J Janardhanan, L Manjrekar, C Nirmal

Bowlers: M Raghav, M Mudassir, R Akifullah

Pacific Group vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Soni

Batters: Abhay Jotin, F Nawaz, A Nair, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: A Mohammed, J Janardhanan, C Nirmal

Bowlers: M Raghav, M Mudassir, R Akifullah

