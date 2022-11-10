PAG vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 25

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) in match 25 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Thursday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the PAG vs DGA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Dubai have lost both their games, while Pacific have won one of their three. Dubai will look to their all to win, but Pacific are a better team and expected to prevail.

PAG vs DGA Match Details

The 25th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAG vs DGA, Match 25

Date and Time: November 10, 2022; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring game, with pacers playing a key role. The last game here between Emirates NBD CKT Club and Dubai Gymkhana saw 410 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

PAG vs DGA Form Guide

PAG - L W W

DGA - L W L W

PAG vs DGA Probable Playing XIs

PAG

No major injury update

Mujahid Amin ©, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Waseem, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akif, Aayan Afzal Khan, Himyat Ullah, Laxman Manjrekar, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid

DGA

No major injury update

Waqas Ahmed Khan ©, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Tashfen Yasin, Muhammad Adeel Muhammad Yameen, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Syed Aashir, Shajat Talat, Rehman Gul, Mohamad Sihan, Uzair Haidar

PAG vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hasnain

Hasnain is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. H Tahir is another good pick.

Batters

W Ahmed

Fayyaz Ahmed and W Ahmed are the two best batter picks. S Talat has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

L Manjrekar

S Aashir and L Manjrekar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Haidar is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Yasin

The top bowler picks are R Akifullah and T Yasin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Muhammad is another good pick.

PAG vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices

L Manjrekar

Manjrekar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for grand league teams. He took four wickets against MEM.

T Yasin

As the pitch looks decent, you could make T Yasin the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and bowl at the death. He has taken seven wickets in four games in the tournament.

Five Must-Picks for PAG vs DGA, Match 25

T Yasin

L Manjrekar

U Haidar

W Ahmed

S Aashir

Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Hasnain, H Tahir

Batters: W Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Talat

All-rounders: L Manjrekar, S Aashir, U Haidar

Bowlers: T Yasin, R Akifullah, M Muhammad

Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Hasnain

Batters: W Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmad, M Aslam

All-rounders: L Manjrekar, S Aashir, U Haidar

Bowlers: T Yasin, R Akifullah, R Gul, M Amin

Poll : 0 votes