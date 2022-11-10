PAG vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 25

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) in match 25 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Thursday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the PAG vs DGA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.
Dubai have lost both their games, while Pacific have won one of their three. Dubai will look to their all to win, but Pacific are a better team and expected to prevail.
PAG vs DGA Match Details
The 25th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PAG vs DGA, Match 25
Date and Time: November 10, 2022; 10:30 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring game, with pacers playing a key role. The last game here between Emirates NBD CKT Club and Dubai Gymkhana saw 410 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.
PAG vs DGA Form Guide
PAG - L W W
DGA - L W L W
PAG vs DGA Probable Playing XIs
PAG
No major injury update
Mujahid Amin ©, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Waseem, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akif, Aayan Afzal Khan, Himyat Ullah, Laxman Manjrekar, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid
DGA
No major injury update
Waqas Ahmed Khan ©, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Tashfen Yasin, Muhammad Adeel Muhammad Yameen, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Syed Aashir, Shajat Talat, Rehman Gul, Mohamad Sihan, Uzair Haidar
PAG vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Hasnain
Hasnain is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. H Tahir is another good pick.
Batters
W Ahmed
Fayyaz Ahmed and W Ahmed are the two best batter picks. S Talat has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.
All-rounders
L Manjrekar
S Aashir and L Manjrekar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Haidar is another good pick.
Bowlers
T Yasin
The top bowler picks are R Akifullah and T Yasin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Muhammad is another good pick.
PAG vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices
L Manjrekar
Manjrekar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for grand league teams. He took four wickets against MEM.
T Yasin
As the pitch looks decent, you could make T Yasin the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and bowl at the death. He has taken seven wickets in four games in the tournament.
Five Must-Picks for PAG vs DGA, Match 25
T Yasin
L Manjrekar
U Haidar
W Ahmed
S Aashir
Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Match Expert Tips
As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Hasnain, H Tahir
Batters: W Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Talat
All-rounders: L Manjrekar, S Aashir, U Haidar
Bowlers: T Yasin, R Akifullah, M Muhammad
Pacific Group vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Hasnain
Batters: W Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmad, M Aslam
All-rounders: L Manjrekar, S Aashir, U Haidar
Bowlers: T Yasin, R Akifullah, R Gul, M Amin