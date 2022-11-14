PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Semi-Final 1

Pacific Group (PAG) will face Future Mattress (FM) in the first semi-final of the CBFS T20 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Semi-Final 1.

Pacific Group’s brilliant run of form where they racked up consistent and consecutive wins, came to an end recently. The side suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Interglobe Marine. Despite that, there have been plenty of positives regarding their cricket and they will be looking to bounce back soon in the semi-final.

Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches. They won their most recent fixture against Interglobe Marine by a gigantic margin of 153 runs, which just goes to show how great they’ve been in the tournament. They will have one eye on the final.

PAG vs FM Match Details, Semi-Final 1

The first semi-final of CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 14. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs FM, CBFS T20 League 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PAG vs FM Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 200.2

Average second innings score: 133.2

PAG vs FM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pacific Group: L-W-W-W-W

Future Mattress: W-W-W-W-W

PAG vs FM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pacific Group Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Mujahid Amin (c), Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Waseem, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adeel Malik, Mudassir Ghulam, Himyat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, and Ansh Tandon.

Future Mattress Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Khayam Khan, Syed Wasi Shah, Saif Janjua, Syed Maqsood, Waqas Ahmed I, A Sharafu, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa (c), Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, and Bilal Cheema.

PAG vs FM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Valthapa (3 matches, 97 runs, Average: 48.50)

A Valthapa is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 48.50. He also has two wickets to his name.

Top Batter pick

J Janardhanan (5 matches, 144 runs and 5 wickets)

J Janardhanan could prove to be a very important pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 144 runs at a strike rate of over 153. He has also taken five wickets so far.

Top All-rounder pick

M Farazuddin (5 matches, 59 runs and 5 wickets)

M Farazuddin has been a solid contributor for his side. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 143.90. He also has five wickets at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 7.63.

Top Bowler pick

M Azhar (5 matches, 60 runs and 4 wickets)

M Azhar has scalped four wickets in five games at a wonderful economy of 6.07. He has also amassed 60 runs at a strike rate of 150.

PAG vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharafu

A Sharafu has been on fire with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has amassed 226 runs in four games at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of over 243. He has also picked up three wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Amin

M Amin is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.57. He also has a wonderful economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Amin 14 wickets 483 points A Sharafu 226 runs and 3 wickets 451 points J Janardhanan 144 runs and 5 wickets 364 points F Ahmed 192 runs and 11 wickets 304 points M Farazuddin 59 runs and 5 wickets 263 points

PAG vs FM match expert tips

M Amin has been in outrageous form with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He could prove to be an X-factor in this match.

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Head to Head League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Valthapa

Batters: A Sharafu, J Janardhanan, F Ahmed, A Jotin, S Shah

All-rounders: M Farazuddin, A Lakra

Bowlers: M Amin, M Azhar, R Akifullah-Khan

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Grand League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Valthapa

Batters: A Sharafu, J Janardhanan, F Ahmed, S Shah

All-rounders: M Farazuddin, A Lakra, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Amin, M Azhar, R Akifullah-Khan

