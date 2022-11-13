PAG vs INW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 29

The Pacific Group (PAG) will take on the International Warriors (INW) in the 29th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE on Sunday (November 13). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the PAG vs INW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The International Warriors have had a disappointing tournament, losing all four of their games, with their batting being the main reason behind their failure. They'll be expecting their batters to step up and get back on track.

Pacific Group, on the other hand, are having a good tournament, having won three of their four games. They are currently second in the points table and will look to move into first place with a win.

PAG vs INW Match Details

The 29th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 13th at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 5:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

PAG vs INW, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 29

Date and Time: November 13, 2022; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

PAG vs INW, Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 162

Average second innings score: 155

PAG vs INW probable playing XIs for today’s match

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PAG Probable Playing XI

Mujahid Amin (c), Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Waseem, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adeel Malik, Mudassir Ghulam, Himyat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Ansh Tandon

INW Injury/Team News

No major injury update

INW Probable Playing XI

Azeem Siddique (c), Srivantha Thilakahetti (wk), Thinus Steyn, Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Zahid Ameer, Husein Juzar, Samay Mishra, Imran Meyen, Hamad Arshad, Tharanga Jayasinghe, Varun Kumar

PAG vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hamdan Tahir (56 runs in 4 matches, S.R: 95.71)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 56 runs at a strike rate of 95.71. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (78 runs in 4 matches)

He has been decent with the bat, scoring 78 runs at an average of 19.00 in 4 games. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Waseem (74 runs & 4 wickets in two matches, Average: 37.00)

Waseem is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped four wickets in two games and has scored 74 runs at an impressive average of 37.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Jeewantha Jayawickrama (Four wickets in 3 matches, Average: 8.54)

Jayawickrama has enjoyed success with the ball, taking four wickets in three games at an average of 8.54. He's another good pick for your Dream11 team.

PAG vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

Mujahid Amin

Amin has impressed with his bowling exploits in the competition. He's the leading wicket-taker for his side with six wickets at an average of 11.34 in four games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Adeel Malik

He's a solid player and has also been effective with the ball, scoring 27 runs at an impressive average of 13.50 while taking five wickets in two games. He's the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

Five must-picks with player stats for PAG vs INW Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Hamad Arshad 45 runs & 3 wickets in 2 games Zahid Ameer 51 runs & 6 wickets in 3 games Mudassir Ghulam 8 runs & three wickets in 2 games Himyat Ullah One wicket in 2 games Mayank Chowdary 20 runs in 4 games

PAG vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29, Head-to-Head League

PAG vs INW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: S Thilakahetti, Fayyaz Ahmed, T Jayasinghe

All-rounders: M Waseem, Adeel Malik, H Arshad, Z Ameer

Bowlers: M Ghulam, Mujahid Amin, J Jayawickrama

PAG vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29, Grand League

PAG vs INW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: S Thilakahetti, Fayyaz Ahmed, T Jayasinghe

All-rounders: M Waseem, Adeel Malik, T Steyn, Z Ameer

Bowlers: M Ghulam, Mujahid Amin, J Jayawickrama

