PAG vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 12

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with Mideast Metals (MEM) in match 12 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at PAG vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The Mideast Metals have won one of their last two matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Pacific Group, on the other hand, lost their first match to Future Mattress by eight runs.

The Pacific Group will give it their all to win the match, but the Mideast Metals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAG vs MEM Match Details

The 12th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 28 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs MEM, Match 12

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Mideast Metals and Future Mattress, where a total of 333 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

PAG vs MEM Form Guide

PAG - L

MEM - W L

PAG vs MEM Probable Playing XI

PAG Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abhay Jotin, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Usman, Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan, Mudassir Ghulam, and Raja Akifullah Khan.

MEM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Nouman Khan, Haroon Altaf, Khurram Khawaja, Mannal Siddiqui, Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Basit Ali-I, and Hazrat Bilal.

PAG vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ur Rehman (2 matches, 62 runs)

A Ur Rehman is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. H Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Jotin (1 match, 45 runs)

A Jotin and F Awan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Noor has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Khawaja (2 matches, 56 runs, 4 wickets)

K Khawaja and J Janardhanan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Manjrekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Ali (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ali and T Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Akifullah is another good pick for today's match.

PAG vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 56 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two matches.

J Janardhanan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make J Janardhanan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 52 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PAG vs MEM, Match 12

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points K Khawaja 56 runs and 4 wickets 170 points J Janardhanan 52 runs and 2 wickets 128 points B Ali 4 wickets 110 points T Khan 3 wickets 104 points A Ur Rehman 62 runs 135 points

Pacific Group vs Mideast Metals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pacific Group vs Mideast Metals Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, H Tahir

Batters: A Noor, A Jotin, F Awan

All-rounders: K Khawaja, J Janardhanan, L Manjrekar

Bowlers: T Khan, B Ali, R Akifullah

Pacific Group vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pacific Group vs Mideast Metals Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Ur Rehman

Batters: F Ahmed, A Jotin, F Awan

All-rounders: K Khawaja, J Janardhanan, M Siddiqui

Bowlers: T Khan, B Ali, R Akifullah, H Bilal

