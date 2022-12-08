PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Semi-Final 2

The Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in the Semi-Final 2 match of the CBFS T10 League on Thursday (December 8) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

The Pacific Group have won three of their last six matches. The Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches and will be eager to continue their dominance in the tournament.

The Pacific Group will give it their all to win the match but the Seven Districts are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAG vs SVD Match Details

The Semi-Final 2 match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on December 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs SVD, Match Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between DCC Starlets and Sona Gold & Diamonds, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

PAG vs SVD Form Guide

PAG - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

SVD - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

PAG vs SVD Probable Playing XI

PAG Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Fayyaz Ahmed, Amjad Gul, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Usman, Mudassir Ghulam, Sajjad Murshad.

SVD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mohammad Mohsin, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shahzad Ali, Raees Ahmed, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Zameer, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Almas Hafiz.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Ali

F Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. H Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed

M Mohsin and Fayyaz Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Gul has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar

J Janardhanan and A Ghaffar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Almas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ullah and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Murshad is another good pick for today's match.

PAG vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. Ghaffar has already smashed 137 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five matches.

Fayyaz Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Fayyaz Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has already taken 208 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAG vs SVD, Match Semi Final 2

A Ghaffar

H Almas

I Ullah

Fayyaz Ahmed

M Mohsin

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Ali.

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, A Gul, M Mohsin.

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, H Almas, J Janardhanan, M Usman.

Bowlers: I Ullah, H Ali, S Murshad.

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Ali.

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, A Gul, M Mohsin.

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, H Almas, J Janardhanan.

Bowlers: I Ullah, H Ali, S Murshad, S Nawaz.

