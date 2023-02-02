PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 5

Pacific Group (PAG) will face Seven Districts (SVD) in the fifth match of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Pacific Group and Seven Districts will start their campaign today. This will be the fifth match of the tournament, which will consist of a total of 69 games. Eight teams are competing out of which four will progress to the knockouts. Pacific Group and Seven Districts will be desperate to make the cut.

PAG vs SVD Match Details, ICCA Arabian League

The fifth match of the ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

PAG vs SVD, ICCA Arabian League, Match 5

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PAG vs SVD Pitch Report

The ICC Academy is a high-scoring venue where the 200-run mark has been breached in the last couple of matches. Bowlers will have to be careful about maintaining their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 205

Average second-innings score: 140.67

PAG vs SVD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pacific Group: NA

Seven Districts: NA

PAG vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pacific Group injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed(C), Attaullah, Fahad Nawaz, Zeeshan Abid, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir, Akif Raja, Irfan Ullah-I, Rizwan KS, Mudassir Ghulam.

Seven Districts injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Mohsin, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Shahzad Ali, Shahid Nawaz(C), Raees Ahmed Ayan, Zohair Iqbal, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Muhammad Haider, Haider Ali-l, Ajmal Khan.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Tahir

H Tahir is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is a proven player on the UAE circuit and scored 42 runs in his last match in the Sharjah T20.

Top Batter pick

F Ahmed

F Ahmed has plenty of credentials as an explosive batter and it is difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Top All-rounder pick

F Nawaz

F Nawaz is expected to contribute with both the bat and ball. In the previous match against Sharjah, he scored 58 runs off just 44 balls.

Top Bowler pick

Attaullah

Attaullah has been in pretty good form, picking up three wickets in his last two matches.

PAG vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

J Janardhanan

J Janardhanan scored 23 runs and also took three wickets in his last two games. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your PAG vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team.

F Nawaz

F Nawaz is heading into the contest on the back of a half-century and is expected to fire with the bat today.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats J Janardhanan 23 runs and 2 wickets in the last two matches F Nawaz 58 runs in the last match Attaullah 3 wickets in the last two matches H Tahir 42 runs in the last match

PAG vs SVD match expert tips

J Janardhanan is a reliable player who could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your PAG vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: F Ali, H Tahir

Batters: A Jotin, F Ahmed, R Habibullah

All-rounders: F Nawaz (vc), H Ali, J Janardhanan (c), M Waseem

Bowlers: Attaullah, S Nawaz

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: F Ali, H Tahir (vc)

Batters: A Jotin, F Ahmed (c), R Habibullah

All-rounders: F Nawaz, H Ali, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: Attaullah, S Nawaz, M Zameer

Poll : 0 votes