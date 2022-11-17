PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 37

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with Seven Districts (SVD) in the 37th game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 on Thursday at ths ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Both teams have won one of their five games. Pacific will give look to win the game, but the Districts are a better team and expected to prevail.

PAG vs SVD Match Details

The 37th game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 17 at ICC Academy in Dubai at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAG vs SVD, Match 37

Date and Time: November 17, 2022; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, a high-scoring game could ensue, with pacers playing a key role. The last game here between Pacific Group and Future Mattress saw 193 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

PAG vs SVD Form Guide

PAG - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

SVD - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

PAG vs SVD Probable Playing XIs

PAG

No major injury update

Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Mayank Chowdary, Abhay Jotin, Zeeshan Abid, Irfan Ullah, Mujahid Amin ©, Raja Akif, Mudassir Ghulam, Himyat Ullah

SVD

No major injury update

Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Sagheer, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Farooq, Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali ©, Hafiz Almas, Abdul Shakoor (wk)

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakoor (4 matches, 62 runs)

Shakoor is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. H Tahir is another good pick.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed (5 matches, 91 runs)

Ahmed and S Ali are the two best batter picks. A Jotin has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

H Almas (5 matches, 129 runs, 6 wickets)

F Mohammad and Almas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Ghaffar is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Mudassir (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Nawaz and M Mudassir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Amin is another good pick.

PAG vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Almas

Almas bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He has registered 129 runs and six wickets in five games.

F Mohammad

As the pitch looks decent, you could make Mohammad the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and bowl at the death. He has registered 56 runs and taken five wickets in five games.

Five Must-Picks for PAG vs SVD, Match 37

F Mohammad - 56 runs and 5 wickets

H Almas - 129 runs and 6 wickets

M Mudassir - 6 wickets

Fayyaz Ahmed - 91 runs

A Shakoor - 62 runs

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir, A Shakoor

Batters: A Jotin, M Sagheer, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Ali

All-rounders: H Almas, F Mohammad

Bowlers: S Nawaz, M Amin, M Mudassir

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir, A Shakoor

Batters: A Jotin, M Sagheer, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Ali

All-rounders: H Almas, F Mohammad

Bowlers: S Nawaz, M Amin, M Mudassir

