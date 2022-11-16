PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League, Final

Pacific Group (PAG) will lock horns with The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the final match of the CBFS T20 League on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Vision Shipping won their semi-final match against DCC Starlets by five wickets. Meanwhile, Pacific Group won their semi-final match against Future Mattress by a big margin of 10 wickets.

The Vision Shipping will give it their all to win the match but Pacific Group are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAG vs TVS Match Details

The final match of the CBFS T20 League will be played on November 16 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs TVS, Final

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between DCC Starlets and The Vision Shipping, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PAG vs TVS Form Guide

PAG - W W W W L W

TVS - W W W L W W

PAG vs TVS Probable Playing XI

PAG Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jiju Janardhanan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Abhay Jotin, Adeel Malik-I, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Ansh Tandon, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz-Ahmed, Irfan Ullah-I, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad.

TVS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saqib Mahmood-I, Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar-Arshad (wk), Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Rohid.

PAG vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tahir

H Tahir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Umar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Khan

Fayyaz Ahmed and S Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Janardhanan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Mahmood

S Mahmood and M Nadeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Ghani and F Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Amin is another good pick for today's match.

PAG vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mahmood

S Mahmood will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. S Mahmood smashed 95 runs and 14 wickets in the last six matches.

F Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make F Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs. He has already smashed 54 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for PAG vs TVS, Final

F Ahmed

S Mahmood

M Amin

S Khan

J Janardhanan

Pacific Group vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tahir.

Batters: J Janardhanan, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Khan, A Abid.

All-rounders: S Mahmood, M Nadeem, A Malik.

Bowlers: F Ahmed, M Amin, J Ghani.

Pacific Group vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tahir.

Batters: J Janardhanan, Fayyaz Ahmad, S Khan, N Faraz.

All-rounders: S Mahmood, M Nadeem.

Bowlers: F Ahmed, M Amin, J Ghani, M Rohid.

