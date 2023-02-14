PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023 will see Pacific Group (PAG) take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction.

Pacific Group have had a good start to their campaign, winning against the Dare Devils in their lone outing. They have a strong roster, with the likes of Nilansh Keswani and Fahad Nawaz being ones to watch out for.

As for their opponents, The Vision Shipping, they have one win from two matches, showing glimpses of their ability. Although they will start as underdogs, TVS have a resourceful squad to fall back on, making for an exciting game in Dubai.

PAG vs TVS Match Details

Pacific Group and The Vision Shipping will lock horns in the 22nd match of the ICCA Arabian Cricket League in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs TVS, ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: 14th February 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming: Fancode

PAG vs TVS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pacific Group injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pacific Group.

Pacific Group probable playing 11

Jiju Janardhanan (c), Hamdan Tahir, Abhay John, Fahad Nawaz, Rashid Habib, Fayyaz Ahmed, Nilansh Keswani, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Mudassir Ghulam, Attaullah Atta and Rizwan KS.

The Vision Shipping injury/team news

No injury concerns for The Vision Shipping.

The Vision Shipping probable playing 11

Salman Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani (c), Sajad Malook, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Mohammad Rohid Khan and Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk).

PAG vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zeeshan Abid (31(12) in the previous game vs Dubai Dare Devils)

Zeeshan Abid put in a brilliant cameo in the previous game, scoring 31 runs off just 12 balls. He is an explosive batter who can clear the boundary at will. With Abid likely to be used as a floater, he is a decent pick for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (55 off 35 in the previous game vs Dubai Dare Devils)

Fayyaz Ahmed comes into this game on the back of a sparkling fifty against the Dare Devils. Fayyaz has scores of 55 (35), 25 (32), 19 (14), 16 (10), and 19 (12) in his last five white-ball outings, holding him in good stead. Given Ahmed's ability to score big runs, he is a good addition to your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nilansh Keswani (35 off 26 & 1/27 vs Dubai Dare Devils)

Nilansh Keswani is an exciting youngster who has played some white-ball cricket in recent seasons. He has been in fine form for the Pacific Group, scoring 35 runs and picking up a wicket in his previous outing. With the conditions suiting Keswani as well, he is a must-have in your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid Khan (2/17 in the previous game vs Future Mattress)

Muhammad Rohid Khan has been decent for TVS this season, claiming four wickets in two matches so far. He comes into this game on the back of a two-fer against Future Mattress. Given his effectiveness with the new ball and in the death overs, Rohid is a top pick for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

PAG vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamdan Tahir

Hamdan Tahir is an experienced campaigner who has played for a few teams on the UAE circuit, including the Northern Warriors in the T10 League. He has only three runs in two matches in this tournament so far. However, he has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order and can be backed as a captaincy pick for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

Fahad Nawaz

Fahad Nawaz is one of Pacific Group's best batters and is known for his consistency. He is yet to get going in this tournament but is a good player of both pace and spin. With Nawaz also adding value with the ball, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Zeeshan Abid 31 runs in 2 matches Fayyaz Ahmad 55 runs in 2 matches Rohid Khan 4 wickets in 2 matches Jawad Ghani 2/36 in the previous match Attaullah Atta 1/21 in the previous match

PAG vs TVS match expert tips for ICCA Arabian Cricket League, Match 22

Jawad Ghani comes into this game on the back of a good outing against Future Mattress. Ghani picked up two wickets in his previous game and is also capable of scoring quick runs down the order. If Ghani is able to find his groove with the ball, he could be a fine pick for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir (c), Z Abid

Batters: A Abid, F Ahmed, S Khan

All-rounders: F Nawaz (vc), N Keswani, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: J Ghani, A Atta, M Rohid

PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir

Batters: A Abid, F Ahmed, S Khan (vc), N Faraz

All-rounders: F Nawaz (c), N Keswani, M Nadeem

Bowlers: S Ali, A Atta, M Rohid

