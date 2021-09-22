PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong T20 Tournament, Match 7

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will take on Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the seventh match of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Pakistan HSG are enduring a tough time in the tournament. After three matches, they are still searching for their first win, and are rooted to the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, DLSW have won once and lost once in the tournament, and are in fourth position.

PAHK vs DLSW Probable Playing 11s Today

PAHK XI

Hamed Khan, Manjinder Singh, Zeeshan Ali, Tanwir Afzal (c), Rawaid Etesham, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aliyaan Zahir, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ali Naeem, Mohammad Huzafah.

DLSW XI

Mohammad Ibraheem, Ehsan Ayaz, Upul Rupasinghe, Ehsan Khan (c), Nathan Kelaart, Mehran Zeb, Munir Dar, Tanveer Ahmed, Dhananjay Rao, Bilal Akhtar, Mohsin Khan.

Match Details

Match: PAHK vs DLSW, Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2021, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Hong Kong.

Pitch Report

The track at the Mission Road Ground is expected to be a sporting one, so both bowlers and batsmen should have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers, though. Pacers might find assistance from the track.

Today’s PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score important runs.

Batters

H Khan is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease too.

All-rounders

E Khan is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fabulous captaincy choice for your PAHK vs DLSW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Side. Meanwhile, HK Mohammad can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

T Ahmed will be expected to lead the line with the ball.

Five best players to pick in PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 prediction team

E Khan (DLSW) – 116 points.

T Ahmed (DLSW) – 107 points.

HK Mohammad (PAHK) – 68 points.

T Afzal (PAHK) – 43 points.

H Khan (PAHK) – 42 points.

Key stats for PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 prediction team

E Khan: 39 runs and 6 wickets.

T Ahmed: 10 runs and 5 wickets.

HK Mohammad: 43 runs and 8 wickets.

T Afzal: 3 wickets.

H Khan: 12 runs.

PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction Today

PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ali, H Khan, E Ayaz, I Mohammad, E Khan, HK Mohammad, T Afzal, T Ahmed, A Naeem, M Waheed.

Captain: E Khan. Vice-Captain: HK Mohammad.

PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ali, H Khan, E Ayaz, E Khan, HK Mohammad, T Afzal, T Ahmed, A Naeem, M Waheed, B Akhtar.

Captain: T Ahmed. Vice-Captain: T Afzal.

Edited by Bhargav