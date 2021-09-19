PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong T20 Tournament, Match 5 

The fifth match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20 tournament 2021 will see the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) take on the Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club ground.

The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong have not had a good start to their campaign, having lost both the group stage fixtures they've played thus far. They registered losses against Kowloon CC and United Services Recreation Club. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Cricket Club beat the Kowloon Cricket Club by seven runs in a close match. They successfully defended a low total of 93.

HKCC are placed second in the points table while PAHK are at the bottom. While the Hong Kong Cricket Club will look to carry their momentum, the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will be keen to register their first win.

PAHK vs HKCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PAHK XI

Tanvir Afzal (C), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Manjinder Singh, Anas Khan, Mohammad Hufaza, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Rawaid Etesham, Aliyaan Zaheer, Ali Naeem, Mohammad Waheed.

HKCC XI

Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (C), Martin Koetzee, Adil Mehmood, Ryan Buckley, Charlie Wallis, Ninad Shah, Luke Jones, Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ayush Shukla.

Match Details

Match: PAHK vs HKCC, Hong Kong Premier League T20 2021, Match 5.

Date and Time: 19th September 2021, 11:30 AM.

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap.

Pitch Report

The track in Hong Kong has generally been a high-scoring venue, with teams registering big totals last season as well. The teams batting first have a great record at this venue, while chasing teams haven't tasted as much success. Therefore, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Today’s PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali: The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong wicket-keeper is an experienced campaigner. Ali has not had any good outings in the first two games, but once can expect him to score big in the upcoming match.

Batsman

Martin Coetzee: The right-handed batsman has brilliant numbers for the Hong Kong Cricket Club. In just a few games, Coetzee has managed a staggering average and strike rate, best suited for this format. He opens the batting and will have a crucial role to play in getting his team off to a good start early on.

All-rounder

Tanwir Afzal: Pakistan Association of Hong Kong skipper Tanwir Afzal can score runs at a decent strike rate and pick wickets as well. Being a medium-pace bowling all-rounder, Afzal adds the perfect balance to his side. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets as well with an economy of under seven in T20s.

Bowler

Hassan Khan Mohammad: Despite the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong failing to win both their games, Hassan Khan has performed well with the ball for them. The right-arm medium pacer was amongst the wickets and bowled with a decent economy as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction team

Martin Coetzee (HKCC)

Kinchit Shah (HKCC)

Hassan Khan Mohammad (PAHK)

Important Stats for PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction team

Martin Coetzee: 303 runs in 6 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches, Average: 60.60.

Kinchit Shah: 257 runs in 10 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches, Strike Rate: 108.89.

Hassan Khan Mohammad: 17 wickets in 9 Hong Kong Premier League T20 matches, Bowling Strike Rate: 10.94.

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kinchit Shah, Martin Coetzee, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Tanwir Afzal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Hufazah, Anas Khan, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad.

Captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad | Vice-captain: Tanwir Afzal.

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kinchit Shah, Martin Coetzee, Manjinder Singh, Adit Gorawara, Hamed Khan Nizakhat Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Hufazah, Anas Khan, Mohammad Waheed.

Captain: Kinchit Shah | Vice-captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra