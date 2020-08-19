PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 20th, 2020

The final round of the ECS T10 Vienna league fixtures kicks off with a marquee clash between Pakistan CC and Indian CC Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Pakistan CC had a brilliant outing on Wednesday as two crucial wins propelled them to the second spot in the points table. Their opponents Indian CC Vienna come into this game on the back of a loss, which saw them fall to the fourth spot. Although Indian CC Vienna have won only two games, one of them was against Pakistan CC on Tuesday in a rain-curtailed encounter.

They will be hoping to repeat the trick against Pakistan CC, who will be out to avenge their loss. All in all, another entertaining game is on the cards with both sides looking for some much-needed momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Indian CC Vienna

Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan CC

B Zalmai, N Hassan, S Khan, Z Arif, J Sadran, M Zalmai, A Akbarjan, A Arif, A Naeem, U Tariq and I Deedar

Indian CC Vienna

M Cheema, A Gopalakrishnan, S Bains, S Shergill, K Joshi, M Singh, K Jha, S Kaul, A Ghani, G Sandhu and A Kumaran

Match Details:

Match: Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna

Date: 20th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has favoured the batsmen, with scores over 100 being put up quite frequently. However, the bowlers are getting some help with each passing game and some movement is available off the surface. With this being a morning fixture, both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss in what should be a high-scoring thriller.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Arif, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, S Shergill, K Jha, S Khan, B Zalmai, K Joshi, J Sadran, D Zadran and G Sandhu

Captain: K Jha, Vice-Captain: J Sadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gopalakrishnan, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, S Shergill, K Jha, N Hassan, B Zalmai, K Joshi, J Sadran, D Zadran and I Deedar

Captain: B Zalmai, Vice-Captain: K Jha