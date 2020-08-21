PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 21st, 2020

The first semi-final of ECS T10 Vienna League 2020 sees Pakistan CC go up against Indian CC Vienna. PAK-CC finished atop the points table with 12 points from eight games while ICV finished on fourth position with just six points.

Pakistan CC have managed to put up a challenging total on the board for almost all games so far, a pattern that has made up for the team's lack of quality bowling resources.

On the other hand, Indian CC Vienna have not had a good run in the league so far, winning just three out of the eight games they've played in the league stages. However, they will hope to bank on the balance in their side to give Pakistan-CC a run for their money in this game.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan CC Squad

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan

Indian CC Vienna Squad

Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Amar Naeem, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Sikandar Hayat, Naveed Hasan, Usman Gol, Umair Tariq, Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Bilal Zalmai and Itibarshah Deedar

Indian CC Vienna

Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sumit Dhir, Sumer Shergill, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sunny Bains, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu and Adaikkalaraj Kumaran.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna

Date: 21st August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise and if the batsmen start well then they can pile on huge totals. Some kind of assistance for spinners might be available as noticed during the last few games.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK-CC vs ICV Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, A Gopalakrishnan, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, A Naeem, K Jha, S Khan, B Zalmai, D Zadran, S Hayat and J Sadran.

Captain: K Jha Vice-Captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Arif, A Gopalakrishnan, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, A Naeem, K Jha, S Khan, K Joshi, D Zadran, S Hayat and G Sandhu.

Captain: K Joshi Vice-Captain: S Khan