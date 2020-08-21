PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 21st, 2020

After 23 action-packed matches at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, it comes down to a clash between Pakistan CC and Salzburg CC for the ECS T10 Vienna trophy.

Both teams showed why they deserve a shot at the trophy with excellent performances with the bat in the semi-finals. While Salzburg come into this fixture with a lot of confidence, Pakistan CC are the clear favourites given their superior batting prowess.

However, anything goes in a knockout fixture, with both teams looking to end their campaigns with a win and the mantle of champions. We should be in for a thrilling finish between two very talented sides in the ECS T10 Vienna League final.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Salzburg CC

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan CC

B Zalmai, A Naeem, N Hassan, S Khan, Z Arif, A Arif, S Hayat, U Gol, U Tariq, J Sadran and I Deedar.

Salzburg CC

N Ahmad, A Bilal, M Ahsan, S Muhammad, Z Goraya, M Syed, R Pachayan, Z Khan, K Kailash, L Muhammad and A Mehmood

Match Details:

Match: Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC.

Date: 21st August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring final beckons with batsmen ruling the roost in the ECS T10 Vienna League 2020. However, they should keep an eye out for the new ball with some swing on offer for the pacers. The batsmen will look to take the spinners on, with no signs of turn off the surface. 110 will be a competitive score at this venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, Z Arif, R Pachayan, A Naeem, S Khan, B Zalmai, A Bilal, Z Goraya, J Sadran, S Hayat and S Muhammad

Captain: S Khan, Vice-Captain: A Bilal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Muhammad, Z Arif, K Kailash, A Naeem, S Khan, B Zalmai, A Bilal, Z Goraya, J Sadran, S Hayat and Z Khan

Captain: A Bilal, Vice-Captain: J Sadran