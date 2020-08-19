Match 12 of the ECS T10 Vienna League pits Pakistan CC against table-toppers Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Vienna Afghan has been the team to beat as they have three wins in four games. Their opponents, Pakistan CC, have experienced indifferent form with two wins and losses each.

While there isn't much to differentiate between the two sides on paper, Vienna will hold the edge given their form leading up to this game. All in all, one can expect a cracking encounter, with both sides eyeing a crucial win on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Vienna Afghan CC

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan CC

B Zalmai, A Naeem, N Hassan, S Khan, Z Arif, A Arif, S Hayat, U Gol, U Tariq, J Sadran and I Deedar.

Vienna Afghan CC

A Ahmadzai, S Zadran, S Mohamad, A Naveed, N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwai, Z Mohamad, K Malyar, M Shenwari, Z Ibrahim and A Khaksar.

Match Details:

Match: Pakistan CC vs Vienna Afghan CC.

Date: 19th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

A batting paradise awaits both sets of batsmen, with scores above 100 being notched up at an alarming rate in this tournament. While the pacers have got the new ball to swing around a bit, the same cannot be said about the spinners who are in for a tough time against the rampant batsmen. 120 is about par at this venue, with both teams looking to chase after winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

PAK-CC vs VIA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Naeem, Z Ibrahim, K Malyar, Z Arif, N Hassan, N Ahmadzai, A Ahmadzai, S Hayat, Z Mohamed, J Sadran and I Deedar.

Captain: N Ahmadzai, Vice-Captain: N Hassan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mohamad, Z Ibrahim, K Malyar, Z Arif, N Hassan, R Shigiwal, A Ahmadzai, S Hayat, Z Mohamed, J Sadran and I Deedar .

Captain: A Ahmadzai, Vice-Captain: N Hassan.