PIC vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week Match 15

Pak I Care Badalona will take on Brescia CC in match number 15 of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Friday.

Pak I Care Badalona have been in good form. They have three wins and one loss this Championship Week and are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Brescia CC are placed third as they have won two and lost two matches so far.

PIC vs BRE Probable Playing 11 today

Pak I Care Badalona: Muhammad Babar, Abid Mahboob, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed (c), Majid Hanif, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Mohtshim

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan

Match Details

Match: PIC vs BRE

Date & Time: March 18th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is an easy one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected from this game and another batting beauty is expected to be offered.

Today’s PIC vs BRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan has been superb with the bat. He has scored 186 runs at a strike-rate of 182.35.

Batters

Babar Hussain is the leading run-getter for BRE this season. He has aggregated 318 runs and has a strike-rate of 210.59.

All-rounders

Muhammad Babar has been phenomenal with both bat and ball. He has amassed 302 runs while striking at 208.27 and has taken 16 wickets as well.

Ali Raza Islam can have a big impact all-round. He has picked up 12 wickets and has scored 244 runs at a strike-rate of 219.82.

Bowlers

Basharat Ali has been in top form with the ball and has returned with 12 scalps at an economy rate of 7.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs BRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Babar (PIC): 1115 points

Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 870 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC): 805 points

Shehroz Ahmed (PIC): 740 points

Babar Hussain (BRE): 531 points

Important stats for PIC vs BRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Babar: 302 runs & 16 wickets

Muhammad Kamran: 113 runs & 15 wickets

Ali Raza Islam: 244 runs & 12 wickets

Babar Hussain: 318 runs

PIC vs BRE Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care Badalona vs Brescia CC - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Hussain, Sikandar Ali, Ahsan Akbar, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali, Adeel Shafqat

Captain: Muhammad Babar Vice-captain: Ali Raza Islam

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Pak I Care Badalona vs Brescia CC - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Hussain, Sikandar Ali, Ahsan Akbar, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali

Captain: Muhammad Kamran Vice-captain: Babar Hussain

Edited by Diptanil Roy