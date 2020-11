Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 1st Semi-final – Nov 20, 2020

It’s time for the knockouts in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament as a rampant Pak I Care face an in-form Badalona Shaheen CC in the first semi-final.

Pak I Care have been the best team in the ECS so far. They have lost just once in eight games to top the points table. They are currently on a six-match winning streak and are looking unstoppable. Sikandar Ali and his men have been utterly dominant as well; most of their wins have been by big margins.

However, if there is a team that could stop Pak I Care, it is Badalona Shaheen CC. They are the only team to have beaten Pak I Care in the ECS this season. Badalona Shaheen CC also have momentum on their side, as they have won their last four games and five of their last six. They may not be favourites for this game, but they may be counted out at one's own peril.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (c), Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Faizan Raja, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Hamza Ali (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 20th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a batting beauty. The batsmen have made merry and have racked up huge scores. In fact, the average first innings score in this tournament after the league stage is a stunning 110 runs. Thus, another high-scoring ECS game could be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali¸ Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Javed, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali¸ Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Faizan Raja, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Javed, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Sikandar Ali

.