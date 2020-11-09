Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 6 – Nov 10, 2020

In the sixth match of the European Cricket Series Barcelona (ECS) November 2020 tournament, Pak I Care face Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both teams come into this game with contrasting recent form, though.

Pak I Care were absolutely dominant in their ECS opener on the first day of the tournament. They smashed Minhaj CC by nine wickets and a whopping 35 balls to spare after restricting the opposition to a paltry 46/9.

On the other hand, Badalona Shaheen CC have played two ECS games and have lost them both. In their ECS opener, Badalona lost to Falco CC by a close margin of four runs before they lost to Catalunya by 27 runs in a high-scoring encounter. The Dilawar Khan-led side will want to pull their socks quickly and get back to winning ways in the ECS.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Babar (c), Mohammad Yasin, Adeel Shafqat, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal.

Advertisement

Badalona Shaheen CC: A Babar Khan (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan (c), Badar Iqbal, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 10th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some good batting tracks. There was a high-scoring game on the opening day of the tournament.

After four games, the average score batting first in the ECS is 93. More of the same could be expected in this game as well. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, which should make shot-making easier.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs BSH - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sikandar Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Faizan Raja, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Ka.mran, Hamza Saleem, Atif Muhammad, Syed Shafaat Ali, Umair Javed

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sikandar Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Faizan Raja, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Hamza Saleem, Hassan Gondal, Syed Shafaat Ali, Umair Javed.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.