Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Final – Nov 20, 2020

In the final of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Pak I Care square off against Catalunya CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both these teams have had brilliant runs in the ECS tournament.

Pak I Care have been arguably the best team in the ECS tournament so far. They have lost just one game and look in fabulous form after winning seven games on the trot. They won a nail-biting ECS game against Badalona Shaheen CC, where the Muhammad Babar-led side defended 130 runs and won by two runs. It may not be wrong to term them as favourites heading into the big ECS final.

Catalunya CC have also been in excellent form throughout the ECS tournament. They have won seven games so far, including the semi-final against Catalunya Tigers CC, where they recorded a commanding win. Overall, they have been pretty dominant in the ECS tournament and could definitely give Pak I Care a run for their money in the final.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali (c), Naveed Aslam, Ali Raza, Ibrar Hussain, Rauf Zaman (wk), Saqib Latif, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Nawazish Ali, Raja Adeel, Farrukh Sohail.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC

Date: November 20, 2020; 8 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter, and it won’t be wrong to call it a batting beauty either.

The batsmen have plundered big runs at this venue, with the average first innings score in the ECS tournament being 111 runs. Moreover, with two in-form teams, Pak I Care and Catalunya CC, locking horns, another high-scoring game could very well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs CTL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Ali Raza, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Kamran, Ibrar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad, Raja Adeel.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Ali Raza, Muhammad Kamran, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Yasir Ali, Farhat Azeem, Atif Muhammad, Raja Adeel.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.