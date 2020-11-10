Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 11 – Nov 11, 2020

Table-toppers Pak I Care and Catalunya CC square off in the 11th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. With both teams seemingly in very good form, this ECS game promises to be a cracker.

Pak I Care are currently second in the points table with two wins and one loss. Both of their wins have been massive ones, and both came while chasing. They chased down targets of 47 and 90 runs respectively and will want to continue that form.

Meanwhile, Catalunya CC are the only team that is still unbeaten in the ECS so far. They’ve racked up huge scores when they have batted first, and they have chased well too. It’s been an all-round show from Catalunya CC so far in the ECS tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar (c), Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal, Syed Shafaat Ali.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam (wk), Ali Raza, Ibrar Hussain, Nisar Ahmed (c), Nasir Shahzad, Farrukh Sohail, Tanveer Arshad, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Nawazish Ali.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC

Date: November 11th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some pretty exciting cricket. The batsmen have largely enjoyed the conditions, and the bowlers have been in the game for large swathes as well. A sporting track could be on offer for this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for Pak vs CTL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Ali Raza, Yasir Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Ibrar Hussain, Hassan Gondal, Nasir Shahzad, Syed Khawar.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Ali Raza, Yasir Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Ibrar Hussain, Atif Muhammad, Nasir Shahzad, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.