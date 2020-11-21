Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 5 – Nov 22, 2020

In the fifth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament, Pak I Care will be up against Catalunya Tigers CC. Both these teams have been in good form in the ECS tournament and are unbeaten so far.

Pak I Care have had an excellent start to the three-day ECS tournament. They hunted down a target of 112 runs in a mere 6.4 overs in their first game against Catalunya CC before defending 98 runs against Badalona Shaheen CC.

With Pak I Care having already shown their pedigree, the Aabid Mahboob-led side are looking like the early favourites in the ECS competition.

Meanwhile, Catalunya Tigers CC have also been superb in the ECS and have put up massive scores on the board while batting first and then defending them with relative ease. They scored 140 and 161 runs against Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya CC respectively. They’ve been good with the ball as well and are likely to give Pak I Care a good run for their money.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Syed Hashim Mir, Muhammad Jafri, Aabid Mahboob (c), Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Hassan Gondal, Farhat Azeem.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab (wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Sheraz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 22nd, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter, as it has produced some huge scores. In fact, in three of the four games played on the first day of the ECS tournament, the teams batting first racked up scores in excess of 110 runs. More of the same could be in store for this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs CTT - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 5.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Umair Aftab, Asjad Butt, Jamshad Afzal, Adeel Sarwar, Shehroz Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Ghulam Sarwar.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Umair Aftab, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Shehroz Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Ghulam Sarwar, Farhat Azeem, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Umair Aftab. Vice-captain: Syed Shafaat Ali.