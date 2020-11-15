Two in-form teams, Pak I Care and Catalunya Tigers CC square off in Match No. 22 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona, November, 2020 tournament. Both teams are coming into this game with multiple wins behind them.

Pak I Care are currently at the top of the points table. They have won four out of their five games and three on the bounce. The Muhammad Babar-led side are getting big scores when they bat first and have been able to chase down totals comfortably as well.

On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers CC seem to be in red-hot form as well. They won their first two games and that too by big margins. They batted first on both occasions and knocked the opposition out of the game. However, they will have their task cut out against a solid Pak I Care side.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Aziz Mohammad, Razaqat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Amir Raza (wk), Aamir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 16th, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been an excellent one. The bowlers have had something in it while the batsmen have got big scores as well. Hence, more of the same can be expected and another sporting track could be in store.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs CTT - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Babar, Aamir Shahzad, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan, Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Aamir Shahzad, Atif Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Sikandar Ali, Vice-captain: Davinder Singh Kaur