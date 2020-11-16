Pak I Care vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 27 – Nov 17, 2020

An in-form and rampant Pak I Care will be up against bottom-placed Fateh CC in the 27th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. While Pak I Care are flying high, Fateh CC are languishing at the bottom of the table in the ECS.

Pak I Care have been in smashing form in the ECS tournament. They have brushed aside almost every side that has come their way. They have won six of their seven matches in the tournament and are currently on a five-match winning streak. The Sikandar Ali-led side will start this ECS game as the overwhelming favourites.

Meanwhile, Fateh CC come into this game on a losing streak. They have played three games but have lost all them. All of their defeats have been thumping ones, with Fateh CC failing to make it a contest on each occasion. Time is running out for the Manjinder Singh Lovely-led side, as they desperately need to turn the tide.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Bilal Hassan, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Faizan Raja, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal, Syed Shafaat Ali.

Fateh CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Davinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Trilochan Singh.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Fateh CC

Date: November 17th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard playing surface in the ECS has been batsman-friendly. The men with the willow have been getting big scores, with the average first-innings score being 106. We could well be in for another big first-innings score, especially if Pak I Care get to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs FCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Syed Shafaat Ali, Happy Singh, Muhammad Kamran, Trilochan Singh, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Sikandar Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Faizan Raja, Syed Shafaat Ali, Happy Singh, Muhammad Kamran, Randip Singh Daid, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.