PIC vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 24, 2021

In match number 61 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak I Care will take on Pakcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Wednesday. Both teams' last games were washed out and it has been almost two weeks since the two sides have played a complete game. Pak I Care have been dominant in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. They are yet to lose a game and are currently atop the Group B standings. Pak I Care have batted first thrice and have racked up 125 or more in each of those games. In the only game they batted second, Pak I Care wrapped up the game with 17 balls to spare. They will start Wednesday's match as favorites.

Pakcelona have struggled in the ECS T10 Barcelona. Both their batting and bowling have been pretty inconsistent. In the only game they won, Pakcelona chased down 115 with three balls to spare. They will be hoping to emerge victorious from Wednesday's ECS T10 encounter.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Pakcelona: Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azaam Azam, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Ramiz Mehmood, Mouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Atif

Pakcelona: Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Khurram Javeed, Raja Shahzad (wk), Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Tehzeeb Hasan, Muhammad Adeel

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Pakcelona

Date: February 24th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores at the venue throughout the ECS T10 Barcelona. The team winning the toss will want to bat first and post a big score. A score of around 110-115 might be par at the ground.

ECS Spain Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIC vs PAK)

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care vs Pakcelona - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Amir Raza, Khurram Javeed, Umair Ahmed, Shehroz Ahmed, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan Vice-captain: Shahzad Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umair Ahmed, Shehroz Ahmed, Ali Imran, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan Vice-captain: Muhammad Amir Raza