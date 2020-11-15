Pak I Care vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 24 – Nov 16, 2020

Pak I Care face Raval Sporting CC in the last game of the day at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, which also happens to be the 24th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the ECS tournament so far.

Pak I Care have been in excellent form in the ECS, winning four of their five games. Be it batting first or chasing, the Muhammad Babar-led side have been spot on and seem to be on a roll. They might well be marginal favourites for this game as well.

Meanwhile, Raval Sporting CC have lost two games on the trot despite scoring 128 runs in both the games. However, they chased huge targets of 149 and 166 respectively and faltered on both occasions.

Manish Manwani and his men have been good with the bat in the ECS but need to step up with the ball and make it count.

Squads to choose from:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Advertisement

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal.

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amit Das, Manish Manwani (c), Nandan Bathani, Iftikhar Hussain, Abhishek Borikar, Anuj Pandit, Shubhdeep Deb.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: November 16th, 2020; 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on, one that has produced tall scores in the last few games. The batters have been able to play through the line and have enjoyed the conditions. It could be more of the same for this ECS game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak I Care vs Raval Sporting CC)

Dream11 Team for PAK vs RSCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Syed Shafaat Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Naveed, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Sikandar Ali.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Syed Shafaat Ali, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Naveed, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Sikandar Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.