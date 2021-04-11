PLG vs JAB Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 12, 2021

In match number four of the ECS T10 Brescia, Pak Lions Ghedi will take on Janjua Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Monday. It will be the reverse fixture between the two teams, who faced each other in match number two of the ECS T10 Bresicia.

Pak Lions Ghedi, who are making their ECS debut in the tournament, will have their task cut out against some of the big names on the Italian cricketing circuit.

Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, were superb in the ECS T10 Rome, which took place in September last year. They finished the group stages with four wins but faltered in the semi-finals before going on to win the Bronze Final. Janjua Brescia have an experienced squad and will start as favorites in Monday's ECS T10 Brescia fixture.

Squads to choose from

Pak Lions Ghedi: Sheraz Khan, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, John Joseph, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan, Bebin Zacharia, Rizwan Zaman, Hamza Zia, Dilawar Hussain, Haseeb Abdul, Israr Omarkhail

Janjua Brescia: Abdul Rehman, Ahmadullah Safi, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raheem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Nasir Ramzan, Lovepreet Singh, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi: Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Sheraz Khan (wk), John Joseph, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Rizwan Zaman, Tabassum Riaz, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Hamza Zia

Advertisement

Janjua Brescia: Naeem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman (wk), Muhammad Shouab, Shazad Ahmed, Zahid Ali (c), Muhammad Saqib, Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Bachittar Singh

Match Details

Match: Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia

Date & Time: April 12th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground in Brescia is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. There might be some turn and movement for the spinners and the pacers respectively as well. An all-round track might be in store for Monday's ECS T10 Brescia game and a score of around 100-105 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLG vs JAB)

Dream11 Team for Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Tojo Thomas, Zahid Ali, Tabassum Riaz, Muhammad Tayyab, Nithin Das, Mohammad Afzal, Hamza Zia

Advertisement

Captain: Adnan Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Tayyab

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheraz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Tojo Thomas, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Tayyab, Rizwan Zaman, Shueb Khan, Mohammad Afzal, Hamza Zia

Captain: Zahid Ali. Vice-captain: Abdul Rehman