PLG vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 13, 2021

Pak Lions Ghedi will square off against Jinnah Brescia in a crucial ECS T10 Brescia fixture on Tuesday. While Pak Lions Ghedi played two games on the first day, Jinnah Brescia will start their ECS T10 Brescia campaign on Day 2.

Pak Lions Ghedi didn’t have the best of starts as Janjua Brescia beat them by a whopping 73 runs in their first ECS T10 Brescia game. Their second match against the same opponents was abandoned due to rain.

Jinnah Brescia, who will play their first ECS T10 Brescia game on Tuesday, won the ECS T10 Rome in September last year. They lost just one match in the entire tournament and the Ahmed Rukhsar-led side might well start Tuesday's game as favorites.

Squads to choose from

Pak Lions Ghedi: Sheraz Khan, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, John Joseph, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan, Bebin Zacharia, Rizwan Zaman, Hamza Zia, Dilawar Hussain, Haseeb Abdul, Israr Omarkhail

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak Lions Ghedi: Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Haseeb Abdul (c), Rohit Unnithan (wk), Tabassum Riaz, Rizwan Zaman, Sheraz Khan, Muhammad Tayyab, Nadeem Faisal, Fakhar Imran, Israr Omarkhail

Jinnah Brescia: Hasnat Ahmed, Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan (wk), Muhammad Rizwan, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Imran, Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Sajjad, Faheem Nazir

Match Details

Match: Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia

Date & Time: April 13th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia is an absolute belter. Barring the first ECS T10 Brescia game, which saw Brescia CC get bundled out for a mere 50 runs, the next two games saw the teams batting first rack up 132 and 135 respectively. Another high-scoring match could be on the cards on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PLG vs JIB)

Dream11 Team for Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahmed Nisar, Rohit Unnithan, Hasnat Ahmed, Nawaz Sharukh, Tojo Thomas, Ghulam Farid, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Tayyab, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar, Fakhar Imran

Captain: Haseeb Abdul. Vice-captain: Nawaz Sharukh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahmed Nisar, Rohit Unnithan, Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Nawaz Sharukh, Tojo Thomas, Muhammad Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Ahmed Rukhsar, Fakhar Imran, Nadeem Faisal

Captain: Hasnat Ahmed. Vice-captain: Ahmed Nisar