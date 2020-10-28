Pak Montcada CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 54 - Oct 29th, 2020

Pak Montcada CC will be up against Gracia CC in the 54th match of the ongoing ECS 10 Barcelona 2020 tournament, in what is a must-win game for the former.

Pak Montcada CC have won four of their six games in the ECS this year. They are in good form but they lost to Men in Blue CC in a last-over finish a few days ago, something that might come back to haunt them.

This is the final group game for Pak Montcada CC, which they need to win to stay in contention for the semi-finals. However, a win may not be enough for them to qualify. They need other results to go their way too.

For Raja Adeel and his men to qualify, they need either Catalunya CC to lose both their games or the top-placed Falco CC to lose their only remaining game. The second scenario will require Pak Montcada CC to win their game by a huge margin as Falco CC’s net run rate is +4.256 compared to Pak Montcada CC’s +2.650.

Gracia CC ended their four-game losing streak and finally got off the mark in the ECS Barcelona 2020 tournament. They beat Men in Blue CC by six wickets and four balls to spare. This will be their second game on the bounce, and if they win both their games, Gracia CC will end in fifth place in the ECS Group B points table.

Squads to choose from:

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Jafar Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali.

Gracia CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Farrukh Sohail, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sabar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel (c), Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Usman Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Syed Hashim Mir (wk).

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal (wk), Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey (c), Bikramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Prabal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Pak Montcada CC vs Gracia CC

Date: October 29th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has favoured the batsmen quite a bit. They have enjoyed the conditions and have got some tall scores. The average score batting first in the ECS this year is 104, which means that another high-scoring game might be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak Montcada CC vs Gracia CC)

Dream11 Team for PMCC vs GCC - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Bikramjit Singh, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Trilochan Singh, Raja Adeel, Farrukh Sohail.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-captain: Mukhtiar Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Bikramjit Singh, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Nawazish Ali, Paramjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Raja Adeel, Farrukh Sohail.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.