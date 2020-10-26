Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 46 – Oct 27th, 2020

In match 46 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 competition, an in-form Pak Montcada CC takes on bottom-placed Joves Units CC. The campaigns for both teams couldn't have been more contrasting; Pak Montcada CC have won three and lost one game while Joves Units CC have won just one of their four ECS games.

This is the second game on the bounce for Pak Montcada CC, who have been in very good form in the ECS this season. They have dominated in almost every game; even the one they lost was only by a very slim margin (four runs). Undoubtedly, Pak Montcada CC have the momentum, but they need to continue the same and win all their remaining games to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

Joves Units CC started the ECS season with a thrilling one-run win against Hira CC Sabadell. However, since then, they have lost their three subsequent matches by big margins. That means that they are now out of the race for the semi-finals and will only be looking to play spoilsport and end the tournament on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Jafar Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali.

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pak Montcada CC: Prince Dhiman, Ibrar Hussain, Khizar Ali, Raja Adeel (c), Asjad Butt, Nawazish Ali, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Syed Hashim Mir (wk).

Joves Units CC: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Abdul Rehman Ullah (wk), Haroon Salik, Ali Hurair, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat (c), Israr Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Khan, Sohaib Khan.

Match Details

Match: Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC

Date: October 27th 2020, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has produced belters, and batsmen have enjoyed themselves more often than not. Considering that the average run rate batting first in the ECS this season has been over 10, we might be in for another high-scoring encounter, with there being no forecast for rain as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC)

Dream11 Team for PMCC vs JUCC - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Raja Adeel.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Taqqi Ul Mazhar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Nazir, Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Khizar Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Babar Basharat, Nawazish Ali, Usman Ali, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahzad Aamir.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-captain: Mohammad Ur Rehman.