PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 24th, 2020

Pakistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 will clash in a battle of two in-form teams in the 18th fixture as part of the ongoing ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 currently taking place in South Africa.

Both teams have looked in top form in this edition of the World Cup and have registered wins from both their group stage encounters. Notably, Bangladesh registered both wins while chasing - 9 wicket-win (v Zimbabwe) and 7-wicket win (v Scotland), while Pakistan began their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Scotland and followed it up with a 38-run win against Zimbabwe.

Given that both the teams will be coming into this contest high on confidence, one can expect a high-voltage encounter, with the winner assured of a position at the top of the points table. On that note, here are a few tips to help pick your Dream11 team for PAK-U19 v BAN-U19.

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 teams

Pakistan U-19s

Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Irfan Khan, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Bangladesh U-19s

Akbar Ali (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.

Playing 11 Updates

Pakistan U-19s

Pakistan had a minor stumble against Scotland in their tournament opener but came back strong to put up 294 against Zimbabwe and will be looking to make the most of the conditions on offer at Potchefstroom. The bowlers, led by left-arm seamer Tahir Hussain have stuck to the basics and will be expected to keep their place in the side. No changes expected from Pakistan.

Possible XI: Ali, Shehzad, Munir, Nazir (C & WK), Qasim, Haris, Irfan, Afridi, Wasim Jr, Tahir, Aamir.

Bangladesh U-19s

One of the biggest plus points for Bangladesh is that all their bowlers have been among the wickets, with left-arm orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan leading the charge with five wickets from two games. On the batting front, the top order has scored the bulk of the runs, and they will be expected to continue on their merry way.

Possible XI: Tanzid, Parvez Emon, Shamim, Towhid, Mahmudul Hasan, Akbar Ali (C), Shahdat, Rakibul, Shoriful, Mrittunjoy, Tanzim Hasan.

Match details

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, Match 18, Group C

24th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch report

Senwes Park is generally a ground where batsmen enjoying playing their range of strokes, with South Africa recently putting up 349 on the board against Canada. With both batting sides in great form, expect a run-feast from this game.

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Two wicket-keepers have been chosen for this side, Pakistan's Mohammad Haris and Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain. Haris is fresh off a match-winning 48-ball 84 against Zimbabwe and will hold the key for his side in the middle overs, while Parvez has accumulated 83 from two matches at a rapid strike rate close to 173 and can be backed to come good in the powerplay overs.

Batsmen: Pakistan's opening batsman Haider Ali is due for a big score and could be picked in this side while from Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy and dashing opener Tanzid Hasan will be good picks. Although Tanzid was removed for a duck against Scotland, his aggression at the top of the order can see him score quick runs in the powerplay restrictions, while Hridoy on the other hand, has proven to be a complete package in Bangladesh's domestic circuit and will certainly have a role to play in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Three players from Pakistan have been picked from the all-rounders' section - Fahad Munir, Tahir Hussain and Qasim Akram. Munir was promoted to No.3 against Zimbabwe and scored a vital half-century which makes him a good prospect in addition to his contribution with some crafty leg-spin.

Qasim Akram was also one of the top performers from the win against Zimbabwe as he made a 50-ball 54 and also registered figures of 2/41 from his 10 overs. Along with Tahir Hussain, who has six wickets from two matches, Qasim will certainly play a big role in this game.

Bowlers: Bangladesh's Rakibul Hasan has stolen much of the headlines with his skill with the ball that has seen him scalp five wickets at an economy rate of just 3.70 RPO. With the pitch set to aid the spinners, Rakibul could make a massive impact.

For Pakistan, a lot of focus will be on pacers Mohammad Wasim and Abbas Afridi, both of who impressed against Zimbabwe with three-wicket hauls.

Captain: Towhid Hridoy's impressive show in Bangladesh's domestic circuit earned him a spot in the U-19 World Cup side, and his ability to play the sheet anchor's role and switch gears when needed makes him a vital asset to the fantasy side as the captain. Haider Ali has not yet sparkled, but with the youngster touted for greatness, expect him to bounce back to form with a big knock.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Haris, Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Haider Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Tahir Hussain, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Rakibul Hasan.

Captain: Towhid Hridoy Vice-Captain: Haider Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Parvez Hossain, Irfan Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Tahir Hussain, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Wasim, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Tanzid Hasan Vice-Captain: Tahir Hussain.