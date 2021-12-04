PU vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 2021, Match 10

Pak United (PU) will take on KL Stars (KLS) in match number 10 of the MCA All Star T10 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Pak United have played two MCA All Star T10 2021 games so far, winning one while the other ended in a no-result. Their win came against the Utkal Cricket Club as Pak United chased down 75 with ease. Meanwhile, KL Stars have won their first two MCA All Star T10 2021 fixtures, with both wins being convincing.

PU vs KLS Probable Playing 11 today

Pak United: Bahadar Ali (wk), Ghani Rahman, Muhammad Irshad, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf (c), Zohaib Ali, Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Usman-Anwar, Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Muhammad Irfan-Latif

KL Stars: Chandan Kumar (wk), Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande, Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Rahul Agarwal, Santosh Gosavi, Muhammad Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Srinivasan Selvam

Match Details

PU vs KLS, MCA All Star T10 2021, Match 10

Date & Time: December 4th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on, with teams having put up big scores consistently at the venue. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's MCA All Star T10 2021 game.

Today’s PU vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bahadar Ali has been safe behind the stumps and can be quite handy with the bat as well.

Batters

Chandan Kumar has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball in the MCA All Star T10 2021. He has scored 65 runs while also taking a couple of wickets in two games.

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf returned with figures of 2/9 before hitting a 21-ball 37 in PU’s only full game in the MCA All Star T10 2021.

All-rounder

Tanveer Khan has been in top form with the ball, picking up four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.00.

Bowler

Santosh Gosavi has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in the MCA All Star T10 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in PU vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Team

Tanveer Khan (KLS): 182 points

Chandan Kumar (KLS): 162 points

Santosh Gosavi (KLS): 126 points

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf (PU): 122 points

Muhammad Irshad (PU): 70 points

Important stats for PU vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Team

Chandan Kumar: 65 runs & 2 wickets

Tanveer Khan: 4 wickets

Santosh Gosavi: 3 wickets

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf: 37 runs & 2 wickets

PU vs KLS Dream 11 Prediction (MCA All Star T10 2021)

Dream11 Team for Pak United vs KL Stars - MCA All Star T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bahadar Ali, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Irshad, Chandan Kumar, Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Afzal, Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Santosh Gosavi, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna

Captain: Chandan Kumar. Vice-captain: Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf

Dream11 Team for Pak United vs KL Stars - MCA All Star T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bahadar Ali, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Chandan Kumar, Muhammad Usman-Anwar, Muhammad Afzal, Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Santosh Gosavi, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Tanveer Khan. Vice-captain: Santosh Gosavi

Edited by Samya Majumdar