PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, on Saturday, August 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan is currently leading the series 2-0 and would love a whitewash. Fans may see some lineup changes from Pakistan to give the squad players some playing time before the commencement of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be determined to avoid a 3-0 defeat.

Afghanistan will give it their all but Pakistan are expected to win this match.

PAK vs AFG Match Details

The third ODI will be played on August 26 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is a well-balanced one. Fans can expect good batting conditions, while both pacers and spinners will have an equal chance at taking wickets.

PAK vs AFG Form Guide

PAK - W W

AFG - L L

PAK vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Imam Ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

AFG Playing XI

Najibullah Zadran is injured and is out of the series

Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order, therefore providing him a good opportunity to make a big score. R Gurbaz is also a good pick for today's match.

Batters

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. Imam Ul Haq is also a good pick.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nabi and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and more often than not complete their quota of overs. Mohammad Nawaz, if given a chance in today's match, could be a differential pick for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. Rashid Khan is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

PAK vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Imam Ul Haq

Imam Ul Haq will bat in the top order and is in top form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has smashed 152 runs in the last two matches.

Shaheen Afridi

Since the pitch provides early assistance for the pacers, you could go with Shaheen Afridi as captain of your grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI

Haris Rauf

Shaheen Afridi

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

Imam Ul Haq

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is batting-friendly, with some assistance for pacers, it is advisable to pick at least four batters and four pacers in your team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, I Zadran

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, R Khan, M Ur Rehman, F Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, M Rizwan

Batters: I Zadran, I Ul Haq, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, R Khan, N Shah