PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 4

Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns in the fourth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AFG 2022 Dream11 prediction for today's match, including fantasy cricket tips.

Pakistan come into the game on the back of a stunning win over arch-rivals India and are in prime position to qualify for the Asia Cup final. Although their captain Babar Azam is yet to fire with the bat, the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have stepped up for Pakistan. A win would almost assure them of a place in the final.

The Afghans have also impressed in the Asia Cup with Rahmanullah Gurbaz standing out with the bat. Although they will start as underdogs, Afghanistan have a strong bowling attack to rely on, making for a competitive match in Dubai.

PAK vs AFG Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The fourth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on September 7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 4

Date and Time: 7th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

PAK vs AFG pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The pitch has been good for batting in Dubai with the average first-innings score being 162. The spinners have enjoyed conditions with the last IND vs PAK 2022 match seeing the spinners pick up five wickets and conceding only 7.6 runs per over. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss. with the team batting second winning four out of the last five matches.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 162

Average 2nd-innings score: 155

PAK vs AFG Form Guide (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan: LWW

Afghanistan: WWL

PAK vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan injury/team news

No changes are expected if Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Pakistan injury/team news

Mohammad Rizwan had some fitness concerns in the previous game although he is expected to be fit for this game. If he does miss out, Asif Ali could don the gloves.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 match top picks for Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 matches, 135 runs, Average: 45.00)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been Afghanistan's best batter in the Asia Cup, scoring 135 runs in three matches. He has a strike rate of 166.67, the best for an opener in the tournament at the time of writing. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Gurbaz should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (3 matches, 33 runs, Average: 11.00)

Babar Azam has had a torrid time in the Asia Cup with scores of 14, nine and 10 to his name. However, he is the top ranked T20I batter with an average of 43.85. With Babar due some runs at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your PAK vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 9.67)

While Mohammad Nawaz has excelled with bat and ball, it is Shadab Khan who is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2022. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 9.67. Shadab is also capable of scoring quick runs idown the order, making him a top pick for your PAK vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 18.25)

Rashid Khan is one of the top spinners in the world with a T20I bowling average of 13.96. He has been decent in the Asia Cup with four wickets and an economy rate of 6.08. With Rashid being used as a pinch-hitter by Afghanistan, he is a top bowling pick for your fantasy team.

PAK vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices for Asia Cup 2022

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan's only outing against Pakistan in T20Is saw him register figures of 2/26 in his four overs. In addition to his form and effectiveness, Pakistan's middle order has struggled against bowlers with a good googly to fall back on. If Afghanistan were to bowl second in the match, Rashid could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your PAK vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is not in the best of form but he remains one of the best batters in the world. Babar's only T20I innings against Afghanistan saw him score a fifty. Given his ability to play spin well and score big runs, Babar is bound to be a popular captaincy option.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 33 runs in 3 matches Mohammad Rizwan 192 runs in 3 matches Shadab Khan 6 wickets in 3 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Najibullah Zadran 62 runs in 3 matches

PAK vs AFG match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan's batting unit only has one left-hander in the top six. Mohammad Nabi, who is an off-spinner, may not feature heavily with the ball. Given that he is slated to bat at No. 6, Mohammad Nabi may not be a great pick for your PAK vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (c), Karim Janat

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Hasnain

