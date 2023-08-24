PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 series will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan are currently leading the series by 1-0 and would love to win this series before the commencement of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will try to make a comeback.

Afghanistan will give it their all to make home fans happy, but Pakistan are expected to win this match and series.

PAK vs AFG Match Details

The second ODI match of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 series will be played on August 24 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: August 24, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota is a well-balanced pitch. You may expect a good scoring match with both pacers and spinners getting some assistance. The last match here was played between Pakistan and Afghanistan (1st ODI), where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

PAK vs AFG Form Guide

PAK - W

AFG - L

PAK vs AFG Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Imam Ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

AFG Playing XI

N Zadran is injured and is out from the series

Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Azam

F Zaman and B Azam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Ul Haq is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan

M Nabi and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. M Nawaz, if given a chance in today's match could be a differential pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rauf and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

B Azam will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

H Rauf

Since the pitch provides early assistance for pacers, you can make H Rauf the vice-captain of your team. He has taken five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI

H Rauf

S Afridi

B Azam

F Zaman

I Ul Haq

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is batting-friendly with assistance for pacers, it is advisable to pick at least four batters and four pacers in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, R Khan, M Ur Rehman, N Shah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, R Khan, M Ur Rehman, N Shah