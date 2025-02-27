PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - February 27, 2025

Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) will face off in the ninth match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This will be the last game for both teams in this tournament, as they were knocked out after losing their first two group-stage games.

Weather permitting, we're likely to witness a competitive encounter between two teams who would desperately want to finish the tournament with at least one win. Bangladesh have done better than Pakistan in pushing both India and New Zealand, and they'll feel they deserve a win here.

Pakistan, meanwhile, could chop and change, providing time in the middle to some players who've warmed the bench so far. However, Muhammad Rizwan's side will also be keen on closing out this disappointing campaign with a win, giving their passionate supporters something to cheer for.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials to consider selecting for your teams.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match

Pakistan keeper-batter Usman Khan is likely to make his ODI debut in this fixture, with the hosts likely to rotate their team and provide game-time to some bench players. The highly-rated batter has featured in 18 T20Is for Pakistan but hasn't made his mark in international cricket yet.

However, his outstanding List A numbers suggest that he might have a better chance of making it in ODIs. The 29-year-old averages 75.66 and scores at a strike rate of 117.61 in List A matches. If he does make it to Pakistan's playing XI, this top-order batter is worth taking a punt on in your Dream11 team.

Abrar Ahmed picked up the big wicket of Shubman Gill against India.

Amidst this Pakistan side's struggles with the ball in CT 2025, one bowler has stood tall, and it's leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. With exceptional figures of 1/47 and 1/28 in ten overs against New Zealand and India respectively, he has had no problem understanding and bowling according to the conditions.

Looking at how Bangladesh struggled in handling Michael Bracewell on Monday, Abrar could find some joy and significantly add to his wicket tally in this fixture. While the rain threat does make this match slightly favor the quicker bowlers, Abrar Ahmed remains a potent Dream11 differential for this fixture.

One of the legends of Bangladesh cricket, this could be the last match that Mushfiqur Rahim plays in an ICC tournament for his country. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper is one of the last members of the old guard in this Bangladesh side, and after two sub-par outings in the first two matches of CT 2025, Rahim will want to sign off in style from this tournament.

Expected to bat at No.5, Rahim is one of the few Bangladesh batters who has a decent record against Pakistan. He has scored 511 runs in 16 innings at an average of 36.50, making one hundred and four fifties.

On what should be a good batting track, there should certainly be plenty of runs on offer for Rahim if he manages to get his eye in. A Dream11 differential with quite a high points ceiling, Rahim could be a solid left-field pick for your teams.

