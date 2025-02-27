PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – February 27, 2025

Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) clash in their respective final games of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT 2025) on Thursday, February 27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams were knocked out after Bangladesh's defeat to New Zealand on Monday and will play for pride in today's encounter.

There was some writing on the wall that Pakistan could struggle in CT 2025 despite enjoying the home support. However, the manner in which they've been outplayed in the first two games against New Zealand and India would disappoint the team. They'll look to bow out with a much-improved effort and win over Bangladesh.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side arguably showed more fight than Pakistan in their matches, and they'll want to walk away from CT 2025 with a win to show for their efforts.

Despite this being a dead rubber on paper, expect a fiercely contested match at Rawalpindi. Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this one.

#3 Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi, one of the most out-of-form bowlers in CT 2025, could be a powerful left-field Dream11 captaincy option for this match. The Pakistan left-arm seamer has been taken for plenty of runs in recent matches, with both the New Zealand and the Indian batters smashing him all around the ground.

However, Shaheen has an excellent record against Bangladesh. In four ODIs, Shaheen has picked up a whopping 12 wickets at a stellar bowling average of 12.25, including a six-wicket haul. He can especially strike up-front with the new ball against a Bangladesh team that has struggled to stitch meaningful opening partnerships consistently.

All things considered, Shaheen is a solid option for those looking for a differential captaincy choice.

Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 26* (21) when these sides met at CWC 2023.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan is another player who's recently come under a lot of fire for his team's poor run. However, as they'll look to give their home fans something to cheer for in their final match of CT 2025 at Rawalpindi, a special innings can be expected from the skipper.

Rizwan averages 57.7 and scores at a strike rate of 93 against Bangladesh in ODIs, and on what should be an excellent batting surface, a big innings could be on the cards. He's also very adept with the gloves and could pick up some handy Dream11 points through wicket-keeping.

He's a reliable and safe option for Dream11 captaincy in this match.

#1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN)

Despite his sub-par outings in the first two matches of CT 2025, Dream11 players should keep their faith in Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a mega captaincy haul that he's more than capable of providing.

The all-rounder batted at No.3 in the last match for Bangladesh and should continue to play in the top order in this one. He looked in good touch against New Zealand at the same venue but played one shot too many to perish early.

Mehidy's lack of success with the ball is more surprising. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old off-spinner enjoys bowling to Pakistan, picking up seven wickets in four outings at a miserly economy rate of 4.13.

A complete all-rounder who's likely to bat at No.3 and bowl ten overs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is easily the best Dream11 captaincy pick on paper.

