PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 31

Match 31 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see another bottom-table rivalry. Pakistan (PAK) will square off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

According to data, Pakistan has only around a 6% chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, and the first step is to win each and every match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, needs to make a comeback, especially after an embarrassing loss against the Netherlands in the last match.

Bangladesh will try their best to win this match, but Pakistan is expected to show their dominance in today's match.

PAK vs BAN Match Details

The 31st match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 31 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs BAN, Match 31

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

This will be a good pitch where the last match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh was played. The pitch looks well-balanced with a lot of opportunities for pacers and batters. In the last match played here, a total of 371 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

PAK vs BAN Form Guide

PAK - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

BAN - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Shakib Al Hasan ©, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in his best ODI form for Pakistan as he has scored 333 runs in just six matches. M Rahim is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

B Azam

Mahmudullah and B Azam are both good batter options for today's match. I Ul Haq is another good choice for today's match. A Shafique is also a good pick if he survives the fiery bowling of T Ahmed.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

M Hasan Miraz and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. S Khan is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Afridi and H Rauf. M Wasim is another good pick for today's match since he can take some early wickets for Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Afridi

S Afridi can easily take wickets of Bangladesh's top batters using his fiery swing bowling on this pitch. He has already taken 13 wickets in the last six matches of the tournament.

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him another good captaincy pick for today's match. He is the best player to make captain from Bangladesh.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs BAN, Match 31

S Al Hasan

M Hasan Miraz

B Azam

M Rizwan

S Afridi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, picking maximum all-rounders is the best way to gain a good number of points. Spinners may not have enough of a role in today's match, so you should take risk on them in grand league teams.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, M Rahim

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: S Khan, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Wasim, H Rauf, S Islam

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam

All-rounders: S Khan, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz, M Hasan, I Ahmed, M Nawaz

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Wasim, H Rauf