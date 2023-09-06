PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours Match 1

Pakistan (PAK) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the first match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, September 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Pakistan were the first team to qualify for this round in this edition of the Asia Cup. They managed to decimate Nepal in their first group match, while their second match against India was abandoned due to rain. Babar Azam and Co. will look to ride on the momentum and start this phase of the tournament with a bang.

Bangladesh had a nightmarish start to the tournament. They suffered a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka, but made a strong comeback and defeated Afghanistan in their second outing. They finished in the second spot in their group and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum. Shakib and his men will try and repeat their heroics from the last game and snap up a victory in this one.

PAK vs BAN Match Details

The first match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The match will commence at 3:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs BAN, Match 7, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, Wednesday; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

PAK vs BAN, Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium generally acts in favor of the batters. It will be favorable for scoring runs throughout the match. However, it is expected that there will be a bit of help on the wicket for the pace bowlers.

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

PAK Team/Injury News

Pakistan have announced their playing XI. Faheem Ashraf has replaced Mohammad Nawaz for this match.

Pakistan Playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

BAN Team/Injury News

Litton Das is back with the team and will be available for selection in this game. Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury.

BAN Probable Playing XI

Md Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Afia Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan (Avg Points - 70)

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter has looked good in the only game that he batted. Rizwan will be the best pick for this game along with Litton Das.

Batter - Babar Azam (Avg Points - 187)

The Pakistan skipper looked in serene touch in the match against Nepal. He did not get a chance to bat against India but will be raring to continue from where he left in the first match. Azam is a must-pick for this game.

All-rounder - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Avg Points - 89.5)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the best utility player in the Bangladesh line-up. He scored a century while opening the innings, but can be useful even in the lower order too. Also, Miraz can be pretty effective with the ball in hand. He looks like the best pick from this section along with Shadab Khan.

Bowler - Shaheen Afridi (Avg Points - 62)

The left-arm pacer has been in brilliant bowling form in this tournament. In both the previous games, Afridi looked very potent with the new ball and will be a key choice for the fantasy contests of this match.

PAK vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper has hit brilliant form with the bat in the first match. Babar Azam will look to continue the form in this game too and will be a very good and safe choice as the captain and vice-captain for this match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

The leader of the Pakistani pace unit has been in great form in this tournament. Shaheen is looking potent with the new ball and will be a big threat for the Bangladeshi top-order. With the wicket-taking ability that he has, Afridi will be a key choice as the captain or the vice-captain for this game.

Five Must-Picks for PAK vs BAN, Match 7

Babar Azam

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Rizwan

Taskin Ahmed

PAK vs BAN Match Expert Tips

Given the on-paper strength and form, it might be a notion that Pakistan will win this game easily. But it would be a mistake to write Bangladesh out of the competition, so a balanced approach with a 6-5 combination in favor of Pakistani players is advisable.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das

Batters: Babar Azam, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoriful Islam, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Towhid Hridoy, Md Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf