PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 25th, 2020

25 Jan 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After an entertaining start to the T20I series, Pakistan and Bangladesh square off in the second game being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first game saw a low-scoring encounter with the experience of Shoaib Malik standing out.

While Bangladesh did impress in patches, there is a lot of room for improvement. Boosted by a win on Friday, Pakistan will come into this game as slight favourites with the tourists also capable of pulling off an upset. With the series on the line, both sides would be eyeing a crucial win on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs BAN.

PAK vs BAN Teams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Khushdil Shah, Ahsan Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Musa

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad(C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud

Playing 11 Updates

Pakistan

No changes are expected from Pakistan after a close win on Friday. Although there were some concerns over fielding an inexperienced pace attack, the duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi put them to rest with fine performances. Along with Hasnain, who should be given another game, the duo will once again be key for Pakistan on a lively track.

However, they will expect a good knock from Babar Azam, who was dismissed for a duck. With the experience of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the middle order, Pakistan look well-equipped to tackle the tourists' bowling attack on Saturday.

Possible XI: Ahsan, Azam (C), Hafeez, Malik, Rizwan (WK), Ifthikar, Wasim, Shadab, Shaheen, Hasnain/Butt and Rauf

Bangladesh

Despite a loss from the opening game, Bangladesh should field an unchanged side with a better performance expected from Mahmudullah Riyad and co. A couple of batsmen did get starts although they couldn't convert them into big ones.

The onus will be on Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal to anchor the innings with the likes of Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain capable of providing the impetus in the latter half. Their bowling attack is well-rounded with Shafiul Islam and Aminul Islam impressing in the previous game.

With the series on the line, much is expected from their spearhead, Mustafizur Rahman, who was a touch expensive in the first game.

Possible XI: Naim, Tamim, Liton (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mithun, Sarkar, Afif, Aminul, Mustafizur, Al-Amin and Shafiul.

Match details

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

25th January 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch report

The pitch looked to be on the slower side on Friday with some swing also on offer. The pacers did bank on off-pace deliveries with the batsmen finding it tough to get going. With this being a used pitch as well, batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das should be preferred owing to his fine form prior to this series. Although Liton couldn't get going in the first T20, he is capable of scoring quick runs in the top order. Mohammad Rizwan is another decent pick with his selection also helping the balance of the squad in terms of credits.

Batsmen: Babar Azam had a false start on Friday as he got out for a duck. He will definitely be looking to make amends for his no-show with a player of his class unlikely to miss out twice. Along with the Pakistan captain, Mohammad Naim is a fine option with the youngster scoring 43 runs in the previous game.

Fellow opener Ahsan Ali also showed glimpses of what he is capable of with a decent knock of 36, which warranties him a place in the side. The likes of Shoaib Malik and Mahmudullah Riyad are also resourceful and experienced candidates who could have a major say in the game. One or both of them could be picked in your fantasy team for this game.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan had a brilliant outing with a wicket and also pulled off a stunning run out in the previous game. He should pick a wicket or two on Saturday as well given Bangladesh's past woes against leg-spin. The Bangladesh duo of Soumya Sarkar and Afif Hossain are also decent picks with the nature of the pitch also suiting their style. If an extra allrounder is to be picked, the experience of Mohammad Hafeez isn't a bad option to have in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman has looked more like his 2016 self with the left-arm pacer picking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League. He also had a good outing in the previous game with his variations being effective.

Along with Haris Rauf, Mustafizur is a must-have in the side while Shaheen Shah Afridi's knack of troubling batsmen with the new ball is also a valuable asset. Mohammad Hasnain is a viable alternative to Afridi while Shafiul Islam, who picked the all-important wicket of Babar Azam in the previous game could also prove to be a decent selection.

Captain: Babar Azam is considered to be among the finest batsmen in world cricket. With an average of over 50 in T20Is, Babar Azam rarely fails for Pakistan. Azam should be backed to score some runs as he is preferred for the multiplier options along with Shadab Khan. Mahmudullah Riyad, who is likely to bat at number four, is a viable option from the Bangladesh roster owing to his experience.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah Riyad